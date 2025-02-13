Khloe Kardashian claims father of Lamar Odom wanted her to "pull the plug" on her ex-husband during his near-fatal overdose

Khloe Kardashian recently reunited with her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, to discuss his near-fatal overdose in 2015. During their conversation on the February 13 episode of The Kardashians, she alleged that Lamar’s late father, Joe Odom, urged her to end his life support while he was in a coma.

"I was there when your father said, 'Pull the plug so he can be on your life insurance,'" Khloe told Lamar.

She remained by his side throughout the medical crises that involved six heart attacks and twelve strokes. A Nevada brothel staff discovered Lamar Odom unconscious in October 2015 due to a suspected drug overdose. First responders rushed him to a Las Vegas hospital where he entered into a three-day coma.

Medical professionals evaluated his condition as critical and expressed doubt about his chance of surviving. He was married to Khloe Kardashian at the time and Khloe stepped forward to make decisions about his health care as his wife during his hospitalization despite their marital separation. Kardashian and Odom were married for seven years from 2009 to 2016.

During the entire hospital stay, Odom reportedly got proper medical care because she remained by his side. As Khloe has stated her mother Kris Jenner along with her sister Kim Kardashian supported him during this time.

"I didn't leave you for four months. I got a staph infection because I lived in a hospital," Khloe revealed.

Khloe Kardashian opens up about Lamar Odom's relapse

Khloe Kardashian also shared during the February 13 episode of The Kardashians that she and other close friends, including Kobe Bryant, played a role in Lamar's recovery. The late NBA star visited Lamar during a crucial lung surgery, offering support during his health crisis.

However, their relationship deteriorated after Lamar relapsed a year later. Khloe recalled a violent confrontation when she discovered he had returned to substance abuse.

"I punched you in the face," she admitted. "And I shattered everything in that house."

Despite her deep care for Lamar, Khloe Kardashian acknowledged that addiction is a disease and something only the individual can overcome. She stated that no one can save another person from it, emphasizing that she tried numerous times to help Lamar but ultimately realized that only he could make that change.

Reflecting on their past, Khloe Kardashian admitted that the experience changed her outlook on relationships and trust.

"I'm so pessimistic these days," she confessed. "I do wish I could have that innocence of when I first met him and the love we had and how pure it was because it was pure." She continued, "What a beautiful thing to be so naive and trusting. I won't get that back, but maybe that's also OK."

During their discussion, Lamar denied using drugs before his overdose, claiming he had been drugged. Khloe Kardashian challenged this statement, insisting she had firsthand knowledge of what happened.

She stated that she knew the details, adding that he was aware enough to obtain a burner phone and contact a drug dealer to get what he needed. She recalled that moment as a breaking point, leading her to step away from their marriage.

"You can't keep doing f--ked up s--t and expect people just to stay around," she stated.

Lamar Odom expressed regret for how his addiction affected their relationship, admitting that he still loves Khloe Kardashian.

He expressed his appreciation for her efforts, stating that he loved her for trying her hardest with him. He added that his love for her would never fade and emphasized his strong spiritual beliefs, explaining that marriage is a sacred commitment made before God.

Khloe responded, "I don't think you make that commitment if you can't honor it. That's on you."

Lamar revealed that his motivation to change was his children, stating that he wanted to be present in their lives and earn their respect. Lamar hopes to rebuild his relationship with Khloe Kardashian, even if only as friends.

"I guess in due time, if you give me the opportunity, you'll see how genuine and a changed man [I am]," he said. "And I'm probably cool enough to be your friend."

Although their relationship has ended, Lamar has expressed his desire to move forward and rebuild his life, with Khloe making it clear that she has set boundaries for her well-being.

