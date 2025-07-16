Pusha T claims he didn’t know about Travis Scott’s new album dropping days after “Let God Sort Em Out”

Pusha T recently revealed that he was unaware of Travis Scott's new album, Jack Boys 2, in the July 12 episode of The Bootleg Kat podcast.

For context, Travis Scott released his new album Jack Boys 2 on July 13, with reports suggesting that he dissed Pusha on the track Champain & Vacay.

Just two days before that, Pusha, along with his brother, No Malice, released their album Let God Sort Em Out, under their hip-hop duo Clipse, with one track directed toward Scott.

During the podcast, Hip Hop DJ Bootleg Kev asked Pusha T, real name Terrence Thornton, if he intentionally timed the release of his album, Let God Sort Em Out, right before Travis Scott's Jack Boys 2.

"Push, I wonder, is it in your head, cuz I think Jack Boys is coming out too. The Travis thing. Do you think that was on purpose?" Bootleg Kev asked.

In response to the release of Travis's album, Terrence said:

"Oh, I don't know. Is it? Oh, man. I think whatever it was is it's good because I think people need to be able to A and B the music. I think that's what I think that's the biggest thing."

The host further humorously suggested that Pusha T and Travis Scott might have a lot of mutual friends. In response, Pusha declined this idea.

"I don't have the same friends as them. No, I don't. I promise you I don't," the rapper added.

Pusha T dissesTravis Scott, referencing Kylie Jenner in latest track — Reports

Let God Sort Em Out features tracks like So Be It, where Pusha reportedly took a jab at Travis Scott by referencing Kylie Jenner and her current boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, per Vice.

"You cried in front of me, you died in front of me / Calabasas took your b***h and your pride in front of me. Her Utopia had moved right up the street / And her lip gloss was poppin', she ain't need you to eat / The 'net gon' call it the way that they see it / But I got the video, I can share and A.E. it," Terrence Thornton raps.

In an interview with GQ, published on June 17, Pusha T explained the origins of his beef with Travis Scott, pointing to the 2023 Utopia track Meltdown, where Drake took shots at both Pusha and Pharrell Williams.

In the interview, Terrence explained that Scott played the track for both him and Pharrell at the latter's studio. That is where Clipse recorded their recent album, but purposely left out the section where Drake dissed them.

"He [Travis Scott] came to [Pharrell’s] studio. He interrupted a session. He sees me and Malice there. He's like, 'Oh, man, everybody's here,' he's smiling, laughing, jumping around, doing his f****ng monkey dance.

The Mercy rapper continued:

We weren't into the music, but he wanted to play it, wanted to film [us listening]. And then a week later you hear 'Meltdown,' which he didn't play. He played the song, but not [Drake’s verse]."

Released on July 11, 2025, Let God Sort Em Out marks Pusha T's first album with his brother Malice since 2009.

