From Playboi Carti to Tyla: All features on Travis Scott’s Jackboys 2 explored

Travis Scott and his crew recently released Jackboys 2 on July 13, 2025. He, along with his Cactus Jack record label acts, Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, Chase B, SoFaygo, and Wallie The Sensei, delivered a 17-song project.

According to a post on X by user nfr_podcasts, Jackboys 2 features a wide array of artists, including Playboi Carti, 21 Savage, Future, NBA YoungBoy, SahBabii, Kodak Black, Tyla, Vybz Kartel, and Waka Flocka Flame.

As per another July 13, 2025, post by X user ModernNotoriety, among the 17 tracks, the ones featuring Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, Chase B, SoFaygo, and Wallie The Sensei have been revealed.

Travis Scott and Don Toliver appear together on a track titled Champain & Vacay; Scott, Don Toliver, and Sheck Wes join forces on 2000 Excursion.

Scott teams up with SoFaygo on Contest, and he appears with Sheck Wes again on ILMB.

There’s also a track by SoFaygo titled MM3, one by Don Toliver titled No Comments, a collaboration between Don Toliver and Wallie The Sensei called Can’t Stop, and another featuring Don Toliver and Sheck Wes titled Velour.

Other tracks such as Kick Out, Dumbo, Beep Beep, PBT, Shyne, Outside, Where Was You, and Florida Flow are Travis Scott solo songs.

Additionally, there’s a collaborative track titled JB2 Radio featuring all of the Jackboys.

What else do we know about Travis Scott’s Jackboys 2?

According to a Variety report dated July 10, 2025, Travis Scott finally revealed the release date of Jackboys 2 on social media on July 10, after months of teasing the highly anticipated project.

The album, hosted by Southern rap legend Bun B, was confirmed to feature 17 tracks.

A flier shared alongside the announcement read:

"The Jack is back with 17 tracks full of trunk rattling classics in the making."

Scott had originally announced Jackboys 2 back in March during a live performance in Miami. In April, he followed up the buzz by sharing what appeared to be a Harmony Korine–directed trailer for the album on Instagram.

In the months leading up to the release, a number of artists rumored to be featured on the project—including Tyla, Waka Flocka Flame, 21 Savage, GloRilla, SoFaygo, SahBabii, Vybz Kartel, and Kodak Black—were seen posing with custom Lamborghinis bearing the Jackboys 2 logo.

On April 26, 2025, Scott reignited anticipation for Jackboys 2. He shared a tweet that appeared to be a snippet of one of the tracks.

"Jackboys album brazy I just threw up. Certified," he wrote.

Earlier this week, Scott also dropped the music video for 2000 Excursion. The video premiered on YouTube and showcased the moody, high-octane aesthetic fans have come to expect from the Jackboys collective.

Simultaneously, Scott also released multiple versions of the cover art on the Jackboys webstore, offering vinyl and digital download formats.

The original Jackboys project, released in 2019, was a showcase of the talent signed to Scott’s Cactus Jack imprint, which he founded in 2017.

That compilation featured artists like Don Toliver and Sheck Wes and was bolstered by appearances from heavyweights including Pop Smoke, Young Thug, Quavo, Offset, Rosalía, and Lil Baby.

It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 powered by hits like Had Enough, the Highest in the Room remix, etc.

Additionally, Jackboys 2 arrived amidst a swirl of drama in the rap scene.

The release came just two days after the drop of Let God Sort Em Out, the latest album by Clipse.

That project included a diss track titled So Be It, where Pusha T aimed at Scott. Travis Scott, in Jackboys 2 song Champain & Vacay, responded to Pusha T as he rapped:

"Man I swear these old ni**as kill me/Made a 100 off pushin’ T, now my phone on DND."

Outside of Jackboys 2, Travis Scott last released his fourth solo studio album, Utopia, in July 2023, which further cemented his reputation for ambitious, genre-blurring production.

