“This guy is the biggest flip flop” — Internet reacts to Travis Scott showing support for Drake’s “What Did I Miss” on Instagram

Travis Scott recently showed support for fellow rapper Drake in light of the latter's newly released single, What Did I Miss? The song, released on July 5, 2025, saw Drake address the aftermath of his highly publicized feud with Kendrick Lamar, seemingly criticizing former associates for allegedly switching sides.

On July 11, 2025, Travis Scott reportedly took to his Instagram Story to hype his Meltdown collaborator on his latest release, uploading a screenshot of the lyrics with the caption, "Lessss goooo."

Scott's show of support for Drake on his new song was met with mixed reactions from netizens on X. One user accused the FE!N rapper of being a "flip flop," writing,

"This guy is the biggest flip flop and does anything to stay relevant. fakest friend u kould ever have."

this guy is the biggest flip flop and does anything to stay relevant. fakest friend u kould ever have

Several users agreed with this sentiment, dubbing Scott a "snake" and the "fakest artist." One user accused the rapper of trying to "play in the middle," referencing how he urged Metro Boomin and Future to play Like That (Kendrick Lamar's diss track that kicked off his feud with Drake in 2024) during Rolling Loud 2024.

"Fakest artist in the industry," one person tweeted.

"Wait till travis scott finds out the song is ab him too i fw trav but how you gon beg metro to play ‘like that’ at rolling loud & try to play in the middle. we not fw those who play in the middle, just like bron tried to," another person added.

"Song been out for a week and now he wants to speak up now that his album is coming out “Lessssss gooooo” Like u can feel the fakeness," someone else commented.

"Travis is the biggest snake wtf," another person said.

Others claimed the show of support confirmed a Drake feature on Travis Scott's upcoming album, JACKBOYS 2.

"He wants that drake rep when jackboys 2 drops i’m familiar with his game," one person posted.

"Drake feature on JACKBOYS 2 confirmed!" someone else exclaimed.

Some users noted that Pusha T's recent remarks about Travis Scott seemed to be "getting more and more true." For context, the Clipse rapper had accused Scott of lacking loyalty during a June 2025 interview with GQ Magazine. Additionally, Push had dissed Scott in the Clipse song So Be It, from the group's new album, Let God Sort 'Em Out.

"Everything Pusha was saying is only getting more and more true," one user said.

"Doing exactly what pusha said he does. wanting to play both sides after begging metro to play like that," another person commented.

Travis Scott to release new album on July 13

Travis Scott is preparing for the release of JACKBOYS 2, the sequel to his 2019 collaborative album with his fellow Cactus Jack rappers. The record is scheduled for release on July 13, 2025. The rapper reportedly announced the news on Instagram along with the album artwork.

“JB2 OUT EVERY WHERE 7 13 SPEAKERS AND SCREAMS AT MAX VOLUME," the post was captioned.

Scott has yet to unveil the songs' titles from the 17-track album at the time of writing this article. However, on July 8, he released the album's first single, titled 2000 Excursion, with an accompanying music video on YouTube.

The song, featuring fellow Cactus Jack labelmates Sheck Wes and Don Toliver, garnered 4.6 million views on YouTube as of this writing.

According to Billboard, Travis Scott has reportedly gifted customized Lamborghini SUVs with the 'JACKBOYS' logo to various artists, like GloRilla, 21 Savage, Waka Flocka Flame, and Tyla, among others, leading to speculations of possible features. However, neither Scott nor the other artists have officially confirmed any collaborations as of this article.

JACKBOYS 2 will be Travis Scott's first full-length project since his 2023 LP UTOPIA, which included Meltdown, his collaborative song with Drake.

