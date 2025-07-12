Jim Jones claims Travis Scott is “definitely a bigger artist” than Pusha T

American rapper Jim Jones recently appeared on The Art Of Dialogue podcast and discussed who he considers the bigger music artist between Pusha T and Travis Scott.

On Saturday, July 12, 2025, the X account of The Art Of Dialogue shared an interview clip of Joseph Guillermo Jones II, better known by his stage name Jim Jones, asking if the SICKO MODE rapper is a bigger artist than the Nosetalgia singer.

Responding to the question, the American rapper and record executive said he considers Travis Scott a “bigger” artist.

“Definitely a bigger artist and I ain’t taking away man from nobody and I ain’t trying to say nobody’s a small artist, but I’m just saying out of the two artists, Travis Scott is definitely, come on, you got to put Travis with the, Kendricks and the Drakes,” he said.

The 48-year-old further claimed that although Travis is a bigger rapper in his opinion, he likes to listen to more music by Pusha. Praising both artists for their music and concert, Jim Jones added:

“Would I listen to more music? I listen to Pusha T music more than I would listen to Travis Scott music. I will go to a Travis Scott concert before I go to a Pusha T concert. Does that make sense?”

Jim Jones says the energy of Travis Scott’s concert is “kinetic”

During his appearance on The Art Of Dialogue podcast, known for featuring interviews with musicians, artists, and more, Jim Jones also spoke about the hierarchy within the rap world. He claimed that some artists are on a “whole different” level and added:

“It's a whole different ball game being played out there right now, when it comes to the hierarchy of this industry, you know what I mean? Like some of these niggas on a whole different stratosphere, and it takes away nothing from people that are very big artists, but come on, let's be. I mean, a blind man can see that.”

Jim Jones also praised Travis Scott for creating loud energy at concerts.

“I go to the concert and go crazy with my son. And shit like that at the Travis Scott concert, because the energy is, it's kinetic, nigga. You can't get away from it. You heard it, like that shit go crazy,” he said.

Meanwhile, according to UPROXX, the 48-year-old rapper's feud with Pusha T began in April 2023. In a June 20, 2023, article by the pop culture site, a clip of Jim Jones from his appearance on the Rap Caviar podcast went viral.

In the clip, Jones expressed his disagreement with Billboard and VIBE placing Pusha T at No. 29 in their 50 Greatest Rappers Of All Time list. As per UPROXX, Jones said on the podcast that Pusha T has not done anything that puts him in the “greatest rappers of all time,” but he praised his fellow rapper, saying:

“He’s nice as sh*t. He could rap his ass off, but what has he done?”

Notably, in a June 17, 2025, interview published by GQ, Pusha T doubled down on his beef with Travis Scott. The Mercy rapper recalled his time in Paris when Travis allegedly wanted Pharrell to play his new album.

“He came to [Pharrell’s] studio [at Louis Vuitton HQ, where Clipse recorded most of Let God Sort Em Out]. He interrupted a session… He sees me and Malice] there. He's like, ‘Oh, man, everybody's here,’ he's smiling, laughing, jumping around, doing his f*cking monkey dance.”

Pusha T, whose real name is Terrence LeVarr Thornton, also criticized Travis in his June 17, 2025, released song So Be It. The track was dropped alongside rapper No Malice under their hip-hop duo, Clipse.

