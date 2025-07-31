  • home icon
  Bryan Kohberger's victims' roommate breaks silence about harrowing experience, Perez Hilton claims the "worst nightmare" changed her "forever"

Bryan Kohberger's victims' roommate breaks silence about harrowing experience, Perez Hilton claims the "worst nightmare" changed her "forever"

By Anupal Sraban Neog
Published Jul 31, 2025 16:08 GMT
Bryan Kohberger Is Sentenced For Murder Of 4 University Of Idaho Students - Source: Getty
Bryan Kohberger was arrested a month after the incident (Image via Getty)

Perez Hilton recently shared his reaction to the statement of Bethany Funke, one of the roommates of the four students murdered by Bryan Kohberger. Notably, Bethany’s statement was presented to Judge Steven Hippler last week on July 23, 2025, where Funke said that she also lost a sister along with her “best friends.”

Perez posted an article on his self-titled official website on July 31, 2025, where the media personality said that while the other roommate, Dylan Mortensen, opened up on everything that happened on the night of the murders, Funke was yet to speak up on the same.

Perez added the entire statement of Bethany Funke, who said that she never expected the incident to happen, and added:

“I thought that we were going to wake up and go upstairs, see them and tell them how they had scared us and that they were going to tease us about how we are constantly scaredy cats. And make jokes about it as we would go to Taco Bell like always. But sadly that is not what happened and what turned out to be my worst nightmare.”
Hilton&#039;s statement (Image via X/ThePerezHilton)
Hilton's statement (Image via X/ThePerezHilton)

The blogger and columnist shared a link to his article through his official handle on X (formerly Twitter). Hilton addressed how the incident has left an impact on Bethany, as he wrote:

“#BryanKohberger’s victims are not all dead. This young woman is forever changed, haunted by his atrocities!”

Perez Hilton said in his article that Bethany Funke was excused from appearing during the sentencing of Bryan Kohberger. Funke’s statement was read by her friend Emily Alandt in court.

The dead bodies of the four students from Idaho University, identified as Kaylee Gonclaves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, were found on the campus on November 13, 2022, as per CBS News. While the police could not find the murder weapon at the time, they started investigating the matter, leading to Bryan Kohberger’s arrest the following month.

Bryan Kohberger’s victims’ roommate launches fundraiser: Bethany Funke’s statement explained

As mentioned, Dylan Mortensen was the other roommate of the four students murdered by Bryan Kohberger. According to ABC News, she spoke to the police the same month when the incident happened in 2022, saying that she reportedly heard Kaylee screaming and Dylan had also closed herself in a bedroom, following which she heard a “commotion.”

A report by the Idaho Statesman on July 29, 2025, stated that Dylan’s family members have launched a GoFundMe page, seeking help from everyone so that Mortensen can move forward after everything that has happened. The description of the fundraiser says that Dylan has helped the authorities in the murder case involving Bryan Kohberger for more than two years.

“Dylan has had to learn how to live in her new reality – forever lacking peace, security, safety and her closest friends. We know a lot of people have asked how they can help, so we created this to support Dylan in building back her life and her future - a life that will require relocation, intensive long term trauma therapy, and extra security and privacy measures”, the description reads.
On the other hand, Bethany Funke opened up on the incident around three years later. According to E! News, she recalled everything that happened on that particular day, saying that she was having a toothache during the morning hours. Bethany stated that she went back to sleep after speaking to her father, who is also a dentist.

Bethany Funke mentioned that she was unaware of the fact that something had happened with her roommates, adding that she would have called 911 if she had known about it. Funke mentioned that her friend contacted the authorities since she “couldn’t even get out the words” while speaking on the call.

“While I was still in shock trying to process the fact that my friends were truly gone, I’ve been attacked by the public. I was grieving, numb, and unsure if what had happened was even real, and at the same time I was getting flooded with death threats and hateful messages from people who did not know me at all or know the dynamic of our friendship. Social media made it so much worse, and strangers made up stories to entertain themselves”, Bethany added.
Bethany Funke said that her family members were dealing with harassment from the media, and everyone was being contacted on the phone, alongside being chased on different occasions. Funke also stated that she has to live now, despite that her friends are gone, and that things have changed for her after the incident, including that she has been unable to sleep in fear that someone is inside her house to hurt her.

Meanwhile, Dylan Mortensen’s GoFundMe page aims to collect $90,000, and donations of almost $77,000 have been made so far, as of this writing.

Bryan Kohberger received four life sentences on July 23, 2025. Idaho Department of Corrections told ABC News on July 25, 2025, that Bryan Kohberger was transported to the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Kuna. The verdict came after Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty to the murders earlier this month.

Anupal Sraban Neog

Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.

Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.

Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.

If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages.

