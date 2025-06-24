Who was Gloria Zamora, and what happened to her? GoFundMe raises more than $20,000 in wake of tragedy 

A woman named Gloria Zamora was fatally shot by her estranged husband, Thomas Alberto Tamayo Lizarraga, outside of a sushi restaurant in the Inland Empire area of Fontana, California, on June 21, 2025, according to ABC7.

Gloria Zamora, 40, was a social media influencer, fitness/ lifestyle coach, and model. On Saturday night, she was on a date with Hector Garduno, 43, when Thomas Alberto Tamayo Lizarraga gunned both of them down in the parking lot of the restaurant on Summit Avenue.

Following the shooting, an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from San Bernardino County tracked down the gunman and confronted him nearby. During the exchange, Lizarraga was shot and killed.

In the wake of Gloria Zamora’s murder, an online fundraiser has been launched to help her family through the tragedy. Titled “Stand with Gloria's Family in Their Grief,” the GoFundMe fundraiser was started by Gloria’s daughter Jazlynne Zamora. It has raised over $20,000 against the goal of $24,000 at the time of writing.

Exploring further about Gloria Zamora in the wake of her death

Gloria Zamora and her estranged husband, Thomas Alberto Tamayo Lizarraga, were going through a divorce.

Zamora, who was an online content creator and gym instructor with a decade of experience, aimed to help busy women with their fitness goals. Her Instagram account @gloriazamoraaa_ has over 152K followers.

A week before her death, she appeared on the HERizon podcast, which is dedicated to empowering women to heal, overcome trauma, and embrace change, as per Apple Podcasts.

During her episode, which came in two parts, Gloria opened up about the struggles of motherhood, infidelity in her first marriage, why her second marriage had fallen apart, and her ongoing divorce proceedings with Lizarraga.

Gloria Zamora, who is the mother of seven children aged between 8 and 24, was, unfortunately lost her life while navigating through her battles.

According to investigators, her estranged husband tracked her down before firing his gun, in what appears to be a premeditated attack. An officer with the Fontana Police Department named Steve Reed told ABC7,

"There was a male and a female who were estranged; they were going through a divorce, which led to this… We don't know how he knew where she was at, but apparently, she had been at the restaurant for approximately an hour prior to the shooting."

Officer Reed also confirmed that the suspected gunman was neutralized by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy from San Bernardino County.

"Apparently, he was driving on the street outside the shopping center and heard the gunshots and saw what had happened, made a U-turn at the light, got out of his vehicle, and confronted the suspect," Reed added.

Further investigation into the case is pending. The name of the sheriff’s deputy who killed the suspected gunman has not been disclosed.

In the aftermath of Gloria Zamora’s demise, a GoFundMe page was organized by her daughter, Jazlynne, who claimed that her stepfather, Lizarraga, murdered her mother.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic and sudden loss of my mom, Gloria, a loving mother, sister, daughter, and friend. My mom was senselessly taken from us; she was murdered by my stepdad, Thomas, in an act of unimaginable violence,” the description read.

It also mentioned that Gloria’s seven kids were facing an uncertain future without the love, warmth, and guidance of their mother. Calling Zamora not “just a mother” but the “light in her community,” the description continued,

“She uplifted and inspired countless women, reminding them of their worth, their strength, and their potential. She always said, ‘Women can do anything they set their minds to,’ and she lived those words every day. Her courage, kindness, and determination touched the lives of everyone who knew her.”

The fundraiser asked well-wishers to help the victim’s family overcome the emotional and financial crisis and help cover funeral and memorial expenses. Jazlynne stated that the donations will go directly towards the funeral costs and support for her underage siblings.

A glimpse of the fundraiser set up by Gloria Zamora's family. (Image via GoFundMe)

The description ended with a plea to everyone to circulate it among friends and family, while keeping Gloria Zamora’s children in their thoughts and prayers.

“Your kindness, love, and support mean the world to us during this time of grief. Thank you for standing with us as we honor my mom's legacy and help us begin to heal. With love and gratitude,” it ended.

A similar GoFundMe page was set up to support Hector Garduno’s family, who is also survived by his four daughters.

