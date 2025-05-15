Denims refunds GoFundMe money, announces she will be self-funding potential defamation lawsuit against Ethan Klein

Twitch streamer Denims has decided to refund the money raised through her GoFundMe campaign, which was initially set up to support a potential defamation lawsuit against Ethan Klein of the H3 Podcast. She has stated that she will self-fund the legal proceedings if the case moves forward.

Ad

For those out of the loop, Denims had sent a letter to Klein on May 7, 2025, demanding that he retract his statements linking her to the CPS controversy earlier in the year. She also accused him of committing libel.

While the letter itself was not a formal legal action, Denims had previously suggested that she would pursue a lawsuit if Klein did not publicly retract his remarks. She had even shared a GoFundMe link to raise money for the potential lawsuit.

Ad

Trending

On May 14, 2025, Denims announced that her fundraiser had received 1,692 donations in a week, totaling over $46,000. However, she also stated that she would refund the full amount and finance the potential lawsuit on her own.

The streamer explained that the overwhelming support for the GoFundMe showed that people cared about holding Klein accountable for what she described as his "unacceptable behavior."

In a post on X, she wrote:

"One week, 1692 donations, and $46k later, I’m refunding the GoFundMe. If/when I go forward as a plaintiff, I will be self-funded. Thank you everyone for proving Ethan wrong - his behavior is unacceptable, and people do care."

Ad

Denims explains why she would self-fund any defamation lawsuit against Ethan Klein

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the same post, Denims explained her decision to return the GoFundMe funds, stating that pursuing a defamation lawsuit against Ethan Klein would be a “monumental undertaking” that she might not be able to complete. She expressed concern about potentially letting down those who had donated:

"Proceeding with a defamation suit against Ethan is a monumental undertaking – his suit with Kavanaugh started almost 4 years ago, and is still ongoing. I don’t want to fundraise to start a fight that I can’t finish and feel like I’ve let down those who have donated. With that in mind, if this is a journey I wish to undertake, I’ll be doing it with my own funds."

Ad

Denims assured her followers that if she chose to proceed with the lawsuit, she would keep them informed:

"I’ll be keeping all of you posted if anything happens while the statute of limitation runs for the next year, and I’ll be elaborating on stream Friday. I appreciate all of you for your support, it means more than you know."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In a subsequent post within the same thread, Denims shared that she had reconsidered the GoFundMe due to the “money-grubbing narrative” that had emerged. She stated that, if she were to sue Klein, she would not be able to offer full transparency regarding the use of the money:

"I changed my mind about crowdfunding because I realized that I didn’t like the money-grubbing narrative. Normally this wouldn’t be an issue, because I could just be transparent with how the money was spent, but over the lengths of time that a lawsuit would span it isn’t realistic, and “just doing my best” isn’t enough for an offensive lawsuit."\

Ad

Denims further claimed that people involved in the fundraiser would have to wait too long for the results to make it a viable investment for them and that she could be scrutinized as a "scammer" until the resolution of the lawsuit:

"Anyone that’s disappointed needs to realize they would have been waiting a very long time for any kind of emotional payout on this anyway, and that it’s easier to take my time on this when I’m not being perpetually scrutinized as a scammer. To anyone that doesn’t care about the money, and just wants to see Ethan take Ls, the Kavanaugh suit will end before any potential lawsuit of mine gets off the ground."

Ad

Lastly, Denims referenced the ongoing legal dispute between Ethan Klein and Ryan Kavanaugh. Recently, Klein had lost an appeal in the case that could expose him to a lawsuit from Kavanaugh.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Richik "anarkiddie" Bhattacharya Richik has been specializing in streamer content at Sportskeeda for over 2 years. He also manages a group of writers who craft relevant news and features about content creators on platforms like Twitch, Kick, and Rumble. Prior to Sportskeeda, he interned at The Ken and worked as a reviewer at Blacksof where he fact-checked educational content.



Richik’s love for writing, researching, and archiving, along with his inquisitive nature and longstanding love for video games led him to pursue a career as a gaming journalist. He relies on primary sources for accurate information and ensures that his drafts are proofread, fact-checked, and well-researched.



As a child, Richik spent many a summer vacation playing the 1994 Road Rash with his cousins. Although more of an FPS and open-world fiend now, Richik enjoys single-player RPGs with compelling storytelling, such as The Last of Us franchise, and regularly teams up with his friends to play multiplayer titles like Valorant on PC.



Richik enjoys watching streamer and former esports athlete Shroud, and also finds inspiration in MrBeast's journey to become one of the most well-known content creators worldwide. Interviewing English-Somali YouTuber Sharky, a member of the renowned Beta Squad, was a career highlight for him.



When not writing, Richik likes to read, watch a movie or a game of football. Know More