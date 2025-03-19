When did Teresa and Joe Giudice get divorced? Gia Giudice claims she will discuss her "parents' divorce, legal issues" and more in upcoming podcast

Gia Giudice, the daughter of The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, recently stated that she will talk about her "parents' divorce, legal issues" and more in an upcoming podcast.

As RHONJ always followed her mother's personal and family life, Giudice, who is soon to launch her own podcast, Casual Chaos on March 24, will also talk about her experiences growing up in the spotlight.

In an interview with People magazine during the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 18, 2025, Gia Giudice further said that her next iHeartRadio podcast would discuss a range of topics, including her relationships, and personal development.

During the same interview, Gia shared:

"I'm excited to talk about all these topics and really connect with my fans on a personal level.”

She further stated that she was excited:

“To talk about my experience and just share my experience on how I handled my parents’ [Teresa and Joe Giudice] divorce, legal issues, relationships, health, wellness.”

Teresa and her first husband, Joe, are the parents of Gia Giudice. Joe and the RHONJ alum have four daughters together: Audriana, Milania, Gabriella, and Gia. As per Bravo’s August 2024 report, at the end of 2019, Teresa filed for divorce from Joe Giudice, and the two finalized the process in September 2020.

Gia Giudice also gave a sneak peek about her upcoming podcast

On March 16, Gia Giudice announced her podcast and hinted that it would launch a week later. “Casual Chaos 3.24.25. Trailer out now”, she wrote as the caption for a promotional image of herself sipping a martini.

According to an exclusive interview with People Magazine on March 19, Gia clarified that discussion regarding her family will be a part of the podcast Casual Chaos.

For context, since the start of the popular Bravo series in 2009, when she was 8 years old, Gia Giudice, now 24, has been a part of it. Fans have watched Gia grow up next to her three younger sisters, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana, as well as her college years and future profession during her mother's 14-season run.

Now, having experienced life in the spotlight, she suggested that by sharing her experience, others may be able to identify with her struggles. Gia then said:

"I think you learn from your parents. You learn from what you see. You learn from just watching yourself on TV.”

She also mentioned how thrilled she is to present a "fun, light-hearted side" of herself to her fans. Additionally, elsewhere in the interview, she stated that influencers, reality stars, and beauty specialists will be interviewed for the podcast, which will provide insights into both individual stories and more general lifestyle topics. She continued:

“I'm definitely going to cover it all… I'm also excited to just give the fans a little bit more about me and that fun, lighthearted side of me.”

Gia further disclosed that her mother is really encouraging of her most recent endeavor. She said:

“She's happy for me. She's like, ‘You're killing it and this is going to be your year’.”

Teresa Giudice also has an extensive podcasting experience. She currently hosts the solo Turning the Tables podcast and co-hosted the Namaste B$tches podcast with Melissa Pfeister.

Meanwhile, Gia Giudice also revealed in her March 18 interview with Page Six that her new podcast is "basically a deep dive" into her "casually chaotic life that just keeps getting busier and busier."

Meanwhile, Joe Giudice hasn’t said anything about Gia’s podcast as of yet.

