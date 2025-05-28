5 chilling details about the Abel Acosta mass shooting

On December 26, 2021, 14-year-old Abel Acosta became the focus of a fatal shooting case that shocked Garland, Texas. According to CBS News and FOX 4 reports, Abel exited a white pickup truck outside a local convenience store.

Ad

He fired 20 rounds into the building, killing three teenagers- Rafael Garcia (17), Ivan Noyala (16), and Xavier Gonzalez (14), and injuring a 15-year-old employee. Police later confirmed that Garcia and Noyala may have been targeted due to a prior altercation, while Gonzalez, who was picking up tacos for his family, was an innocent bystander.

Surveillance footage helped authorities identify Abel Acosta as the gunman. Despite an ongoing search, he remains at large and is believed to be hiding in Mexico.

Ad

Trending

His father, Richard Acosta Jr., who drove him to and from the scene, was convicted of capital murder and is the subject of the Taking the Stand episode titled Richard Acosta, which aired on May 28, 2025, at 10 pm ET on A&E.

5 key details about Abel Acosta's mass shooting explored

Ad

Abel Acosta was just 14 years old when police say he carried out a triple homicide at a convenience store in Garland, Texas, on December 26, 2021. According to FOX 4 and CBS News, surveillance footage identified him as the shooter who opened fire, killing three teenagers and injuring another.

The case gained national attention due to Abel's age, the nature of the attack, and the involvement of his father, Richard Acosta Jr., who was later convicted of capital murder.

Ad

1) Abel Acosta was identified as the gunman through surveillance footage

Garland police released surveillance video showing Abel Acosta approaching a Texaco convenience store and firing a .40-caliber pistol multiple times through the entrance. Roughly 20 rounds were discharged during the attack.

According to FOX 4’s December 29, 2021, report, the footage was critical in confirming his identity. A previous suspect had been arrested and released, but Acosta’s name was disclosed after a judge approved his release, citing the nature of the offense and potential risk to the public.

Ad

2) The victims included two targets and one innocent bystander

Authorities believe Abel was targeting Rafael Garcia (17) and Ivan Noyola (16) due to a prior dispute. However, a third victim, Xavier Gonzalez, aged 14, was not involved in any conflict. He was picking up tacos for his family when the shooting occurred. As his uncle told FOX 4, as per their report dated December 29, 2021,

“He ain’t make it home because somebody made a bad decision.”

Ad

Xavier was shot 10 times. A 15-year-old cook was also wounded but survived.

3) Richard Acosta Jr. drove his son to and from the scene

After driving his son Abel away from the scene, Richard Acosta, Jr. turned himself in and was later found guilty of capital murder in February 2023. As reported by CBS News on February 11, 2023, Richard claimed he was unaware of his son's intentions and believed they were stopping to buy Tylenol.

Ad

Prosecutors argued otherwise, citing attempts to move the family and dispose of evidence. His case is now the focus of the Taking the Stand episode titled Richard Acosta.

4) Has Abel Acosta been caught yet?

As of 2025, Abel Acosta remains a fugitive. Law enforcement agencies believe he fled to Mexico with help from relatives shortly after the shooting. He is still considered armed and dangerous. On February 11, 2023, CBS News quoted a statement from the Garland Police Department,

Ad

“We are only halfway to justice...We will not stop until Abel Acosta is captured.”

Despite public tips and national exposure, including his feature on America’s Most Wanted, no confirmed sightings or arrests have been reported. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Garland Crime Stoppers or local authorities.

5) The attack was believed to be retaliatory

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to Lt. Pedro Barineau of the Garland PD, as cited by FOX 4 on December 29, 2021, investigators viewed the shooting as a “targeted, retaliatory attack.” Abel allegedly had a dispute with at least one of the victims.

Detectives also mentioned that the motive may have been tied to gang-related tensions or a stolen necklace. Still, Xavier Gonzalez had no connection to the dispute, intensifying public reaction to his death.

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Santanu Das Santanu Das is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He honed his innate talent for storytelling and cultural analysis while pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. Growing up captivated by Hollywood films such as Forrest Gump, The Pursuit of Happyness, Dead Poets Society, and more, Santanu developed a deep appreciation for cinema and enjoys looking beyond the surface of entertainment.



With a keen eye for detail and an 'early mover mindset,' Santanu actively navigates the popular culture landscape, often spotting trends before they gain traction. This proactive approach enables him to craft timely and relevant content that resonates with readers, bridging the gap between contemporary trends and their societal impact.



Santanu admires celebrities like Christian Bale and Freddie Mercury for their dedication to their craft and their ability to push boundaries with each project. Additionally, IShowSpeed has caught his attention as an influential figure who embodies Gen Z humor.



To unwind, Santanu enjoys listening to podcasts, pushing through a workout at the gym, and exploring the outdoors. Know More