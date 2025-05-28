5 key details about Debbie Dicus’s murder 

In May 1987, the quiet community of Hampton, Virginia, was shaken by the brutal murder of Debbie Dicus, a 31-year-old radio DJ known for her show on WWDE-FM. Found dead in a community garden near Big Bethel Road, Dicus had been beaten and strangled in a violent attack that included an attempted rape.

Ad

The case, solved in just four days, showcased the power of forensic science and K9 tracking. It led to the arrest of Ronald Blanchard, a 20-year-old local. The Forensic Files episode 31, titled Garden of Evil, in season 10, covered this case. Narrated by Peter Thomas, the show aired on February 22, 2006, on Court TV and detailed this swift investigation.

Produced by Medstar Television, the 22-minute episode highlighted how the blood evidence and Rody, the German shepherd, helped crack the case. Available on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, the show offers a compelling look at a tragic crime.

Ad

Trending

5 Key details of Debbie Dicus’s murder

1) Who was Debbie Dicus?

Debbie Dicus was an overnight DJ at WWDE-FM in Norfolk. (Image via Pexels)

As reported by the Daily Press, Debbie Dicus, born October 23, 1955, in Greensboro, North Carolina, was a popular overnight DJ at WWDE-FM in Norfolk, Virginia. Her late-night show blended personal stories, listener engagement, and music, making her a local celebrity. Living in downtown Hampton, she found solace gardening in a community plot near Big Bethel Road.

Ad

Her boyfriend, William Campbell was also a DJ. Known for her kindness, she loved animals and nature, as her mother, Jean Willison, noted. Debbie Dicus had expressed fears of an unhinged listener attacking her. Her death on May 9, 1987, shocked the community.

2) How was Debbie Dicus murdered?

Debbie Dicus was attacked in a Hampton community garden. (Image via Pexels)

On May 9, 1987, Debbie Dicus was attacked around midday in a Hampton community garden. Ronald Blanchard beat her with a rifle (breaking its stock), struck her with a garden hoe handle, and strangled her. The attack included an attempted rape, with her clothing partially removed, but was incomplete due to her resistance, according to the Daily Press. Found in a ditch, Dicus died from blunt force trauma and strangulation.

Ad

Her handbag remained in her unlocked car, ruling out robbery. A prior dispute with a man hunting birds near the garden, possibly Blanchard, was noted by her boyfriend. The violent scene left critical evidence, including the broken rifle and a garden hoe.

3) Did K9 Rody find the murder weapons?

K9 dog Rody helped in solving the case. (Image via Pexels)

As reported by the Daily Press, Hampton police enlisted K9 officer Glennell Fullman and her German shepherd, Rody Von Braninck, to investigate. Rody, with a 99% success rate across 700+ cases, sniffed the murder weapon—a garden hoe handle—and detected the same scent on Ronald Blanchard, a bystander. When Blanchard removed his flannel shirt, he revealed a blood-stained T-shirt.

Ad

Rody, who died in 1989 at age nine, was celebrated for his tracking precision. This rapid identification, within hours of the crime, set the stage for Blanchard’s arrest four days later after forensic confirmation.

4) How was Ronald Earl Blanchard arrested?

Blanchard was bailed out for $130,000 by supporters. (Image via Pexels)

As reported by the Daily Press, blood splatter on Blanchard’s T-shirt was pivotal evidence. Forensic analyst Norm Tiller demonstrated that the pattern matched swinging the garden hoe, with blood reaching Blanchard’s back. Tests confirmed the blood was Debbie Dicus’. A plastic fragment from Blanchard’s broken rifle was also found near Dicus’ car.

Ad

The hair on the rifle’s bolt was consistent with Dicus’. Despite Blanchard’s claim of finding the body, this evidence contradicted his story. Arrested on May 13, 1987, four days after the murder, Blanchard was bailed out for $130,000 by supporters, despite his financial troubles, including a 1986 bankruptcy.

5) What happened to Ronald Earl Blanchard

Ronald Blanchard received two life sentences plus 12 years. (Image via Pexels)

As reported by the Daily Press, the trial began on October 27, 1988, in Hampton Circuit Court. Prosecutors argued Blanchard killed Dicus to cover an attempted rape, supported by forensic evidence. Blanchard testified he found the body, but jurors convicted him on April 8, 1988, of first-degree homicide, attempted rape, sexual assault, abduction, and firearm use.

He received two life sentences plus 12 years, the maximum penalty, as the rape was incomplete, precluding capital punishment. Dicus’ father, Mark, said Blanchard deserved execution. Blanchard, now ~58, remains in a Virginia prison. He was denied parole in 2018.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arvind Singh Arvind Singh covers anime and pop culture at Sportskeeda, with a knack for capturing the essence of entertainment through his words. Although he graduated with a BSc in Transportation Technology, his interest in pop culture was ingrained in him from a young age. Witnessing Michael Jackson’s live concert on TV at just 4 years old ignited a lifelong admiration for diverse music and storytelling.



Arvind’s experience includes over a year as an Anime Writer for Sportskeeda, alongside contributions to GameRant’s anime division. He also held a position as a UK Custom Export Executive at Aquatic Freights Pvt. Ltd before delving into the world of journalistic writing. He is dedicated to ethical and relevant reporting through his meticulous sourcing of facts, ensuring he only conveys accurate information devoid of any bias.



In his leisure time, Arvind enjoys listening to rock music, writing poetry, and playing adventure video games. He admires the charisma of icons like Shahrukh Khan, the eloquence of Matthew McConaughey, and the smooth yet powerful vocals of Chester Bennington. Writing is an integral part of his life, and when it comes to expressing his interest and putting a whole scene into words, he could do it all day. Know More