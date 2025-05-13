America's Most Wanted: John Walsh's Dirty Dozen - Release date & time, where to watch, and more

America's Most Wanted: John Walsh's Dirty Dozen is a special event of the popular show America's Most Wanted. The special will premiere on Fox on May 14, 2025. It will celebrate 1100 shows of the show, which led to the capture of 1198 criminals.

America's Most Wanted: John Walsh's Dirty Dozen will be hosted by John Walsh, who has hosted the original show since its inception in 1988. For the special, Walsh's son, Callahan Walsh, will join him as they delve into old America's Most Wanted tapes and look at 12 of Walsh's most notorious and influential cases.

Each of these 12 cases, or the "dirty dozen" as they have been named, are handpicked by John Walsh himself. The cases may be decades old but are considered as John Walsh's most influential cases and ones that he is proud of. The father-son duo will rehash the details of each case and highlight the fugitives in every one of them.

America's Most Wanted: John Walsh's Dirty Dozen has been produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment. John Walsh and John Ferracane are executive producers, and the latter also serves as the showrunner.

The special will air on Fox on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 8 pm ET, and will be available for streaming on Hulu the next day.

America's Most Wanted: John Walsh's Dirty Dozen - how to watch it

America's Most Wanted: John Walsh's Dirty Dozen will premiere on Fox on May 14, 2025, and will be available for streaming on Hulu from May 15, 2025.

For viewers in the US, a Hulu subscription costs $9.99 per month with ads, or $18.99 per month without ads. Eligible students can also get a Hulu subscription with ads for $1.99 per month, with additional terms and conditions.

Fans who don't want to wait a day to stream the special can watch it on Hulu+ Live TV as the show premieres. The Hulu + Live TV subscription also includes Disney+ and ESPN+ and is available for $82.99 per month with ads, and $95.99 per month for the ad-free version.

To get Fox, viewers may also subscribe to DirecTV Stream's Entertainment package starting at $84.99 per month. Alternatively, they can subscribe to Sling TV's Blue plan for $25.50 for the first month and $50.99 per month afterward. The Pro plan on Fubo also includes Fox and is priced at $64.99 for the first month and $84.99 thereafter, while Frndly TV also includes Fox at only $6.99 each month.

America's Most Wanted - A brief history

A poster for the second season of the revived show (image via Hulu)

America's Most Wanted first aired in February 1988, with John Walsh as the host. At the time, Walsh was a well-known anti-crime advocate after his six-year-old son Adam Walsh went missing in 1981.

The show initially started as a 30-minute segment and gained popularity as it helped catch criminals on official wanted lists with help from the audience, who could call a hotline with leads. Although the show was canceled in 2011, it was revived by Fox Alternative Entertainment in 2021.

Elizabeth Vargas replaced Emmy Award-winner John Walsh as the host for the first season. However, he made a comeback in the second season, along with his son, Callahan. The third season premiered on Monday, April 21, 2025.

America's Most Wanted: John Walsh's Dirty Dozen is the latest of several America's Most Wanted specials and spinoffs that have aired so far. These specials will look at Walsh's most mindblowing cases.

Watch America's Most Wanted: John Walsh's Dirty Dozen on Fox or Hulu from May 14, 2025.

