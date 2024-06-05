In Pursuit With John Walsh on ID: What happened to Earnest Riggs Jr?

The shooting death of Earnest Riggs Jr in Vincent Lane in 2021 has become the focus of the upcoming episode of In Pursuit With John Walsh. Earnest Riggs, the father of eight children, had been in the area looking for construction work leads when he met his fate. The perpetrator at large was identified to be 19-year-old John Galvao-Sahb, who is still at large.

Riggs was found fatally shot to death with a handgun at the hands of John Galvao-Sahb in his rental truck, per Northwest Florida Daily News. Episode 4 of season 5 of In Pursuit With John Walsh showcases the cold-blooded murder of Riggs and the pursuit of the Galvao-Sahb as it airs on Investigation Discovery on June 5, 2024, at 10 pm EST.

The official synopsis of the episode reads,

"John profiles the mysterious accused killer, John Galvao-Sahb for a murder of a man in Florida."

What happened to Earnest Riggs Jr.?

The 48-year-old Earnest Riggs Jr. had been in Vincent Lane in Fort Walton Beach to look for work as someone had been enquiring about concrete work in the area, per WJHG. He had parked his Chevrolet rental truck by the street when a man dressed in black from head to toe approached the vehicle.

The residents in the area reportedly noticed the man in black attire surveying the place for an hour or more before the shooting took place, according to Northwest Florida Daily News. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office allegedly received multiple 911 calls from the neighborhood informing them of the sound of gunfire.

As the first responders arrived at the scene, they found Earnest Riggs shot in his rental truck along with two workers still inside. Two more workers had been present in the truck who had fled after the shooting.

According to an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office news release, Riggs had parked his rental truck in the Capri Commons Mobile Home Park. The father of eight had been shot to death with a handgun around 7 pm local time on March 17, 2021. According to WKRG, Earnest Riggs owned his own construction company. He had been in the area hoping for a new business deal. Riggs’ brother spoke to WKRG to share,

“A motivator, influencer, he did a lot in the community, he was a community advocate and he loved his family, a family man.”

The man who walked directly up to the rental truck and shot at Earnest Riggs, who was seated in the passenger seat with a handgun, was identified to be Patio Road resident John Galvao-Sahb. The 19-year-old fled the scene and was not found in his neighborhood upon further investigation as well.

The WKRG report further stated that the Galvao-Sahb had purchased a cellphone from Walmart two days before the shooting and had used it to communicate with Earnest Riggs. An arrest warrant was issued for John Galvao-Sahb on charges of first-degree premeditated murder in March 2021 as he remained at large.

Meanwhile, Riggs’ older sister, Julie Gomez, spoke to WKRG to share,

“I just hope they find him and get him off the streets before he does this to someone else’s father, brother, nephew, or something and it’s just not right. To take someone’s life like that. He didn’t deserve this.”

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office had announced a reward of $3000 for any information on the shooting or John Galvao-Sahb.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office had announced a reward of $3000 for any information on the shooting or John Galvao-Sahb.