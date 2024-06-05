In Pursuit With John Walsh on ID: Why is John Galvao-Sahb a wanted man? 

The new episode of In Pursuit With John Walsh focuses on the 19-year-old wanted man, John Galvao-Sahb. As per the Northwest Florida Daily News, Galvao-Sahb is wanted for the first-degree premeditated murder of 48-year-old Earnest Riggs Jr., who was shot and killed in his rental work truck in March 2021.

Earnest Riggs had been in the Vincent Lane area looking for work and parked his rental truck by the side of the street. However, he was shot to death inside his truck by Galvao-Sahb with a handgun, following which the perpetrator fled the scene.

Episode 4 of season 5 of In Pursuit With John Walsh showcases the pursuit of the Galvao-Sahb as it airs on Investigation Discovery on June 5, 2024, at 10 p.m. EST. The official synopsis of the episode reads:

Trending

"John profiles the mysterious accused killer, John Galvao-Sahb for a murder of a man in Florida."

Why is John Galvao-Sahb a wanted man?

The 19-year-old John Galvao-Sahb was found to be responsible for the killing of the 48-year-old Earnest Riggs Jr. Earnest Riggs was a resident of Fort Walton Beach and had arrived in the Vincent Lane area looking for leads for the odd job.

Earnest Riggs had reportedly been inquiring about a bid on construction and concrete work. He was shot to death around 7 p.m. local time on March 17, 2021, by a man in black attire. The locals in the area reported spotting the suspect dressed in black in the area for about an hour or more before the incident took place.

Expand Tweet

The shooter held a handgun and fired directly at Riggs, according to evidence and witness statements gathered by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office received several 911 calls from the neighbors in the area after hearing the sound of gunfire, thereby alerting them about the shooting.

The shooter, who was identified as John Galvao-Sahb, fled from the scene and remains at large. Galvao-Sahb was tracked with the help of surveillance footage from businesses nearby.

Meanwhile, first responders arrived to find Earnest Riggs shot in his Chevrolet rental work truck, where two workers were still inside. They, too, fled the scene and were looked into for information.

Expand Tweet

According to the Northwest Florida Daily News, the investigators looked into John Galvao-Sahb's area of residence, Patio Road in Fort Walton Beach, and found no signs of him there either.

The Okaloosa County judge issued an arrest warrant for John Galvao-Sahb. According to Sheriff Eric Aden of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the investigators have been looking out for the suspect ever since. The WJHG shared their Facebook page statement, which read:

“Investigators have been relentless in pursuing evidence to find justice for the victims, and now public assistance can be vital in locating the wanted individuals.”

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office had announced a $3,000 reward for any information regarding the shooting.

Catch all the details of John Galvao-Sahb on the new episode of In Pursuit With John Walsh on Investigation Discovery.