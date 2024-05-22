In Pursuit With John Walsh on ID: Where is Luis Angel Montes now?

The disappearance of the Pflugerville mother, Camerina Trujillo Perez, along with her short-term boyfriend, Luis Angel Montes, brought the community to a standstill in 2022. The 38-year-old mother had a violent confrontation with Montes later in the day wherein she was assaulted to death, per Oxygen.

The 35-year-old Montes drove off with her lifeless body inside her Chevrolet Sonic. The cellphone records showed that he spent some time at Lake Pflugerville on January 24, 2022, and then made his way out of town after collecting his belongings in the next two days. After the authorities discovered Perez's dead body inside her car in February, an arrest warrant was issued for Luis Angel Montes. He continues to remain at large.

The In Pursuit With John Walsh episode titled Blood in the Streets focuses on the pursuit of Luis Angel Montes as it airs on May 22, 2024, at 10 p.m. EST on Investigation Discovery. The official synopsis reads,

"John joins law enforcement in pursuit of Luis Montes, accused of murdering his on-again-off-again girlfriend in Texas; Callahan heads to Chicago to shine a light on two victims of gun violence whose cases remain unsolved."

Why was Luis Angel Montes suspected of Camerina Trujillo Perez's murder?

The Pflugerville resident, Camerina Trujillo Perez, was reported missing by her family on January 25, 2022, at 4 am local time at the 21400 block of Derby Day Avenue. Per witness statements, Perez had been seen at a grocery store with a man the previous morning when the meeting was interrupted by her boyfriend, Luis Angel Montes.

According to KVUE, Luis Angel Montes had been dating Camerina Trujillo Perez briefly. Montes had allegedly warned of severe consequences if Perez ever left him as his arrest warrant read,

"If she tried to leave him, he would kill himself or do something stupid."

As Perez was reported as a missing person, the Pflugerville Police Department began their investigation and issued a CLEAR alert on January 26, 2022. While the CLEAR alert expired on January 29, the authorities found Camerina's dead body inside her blue Chevrolet Sonic in a commercial parking lot on the service road of 12300 block of N. SH 130 on February 13, 2022, as reported by KVUE.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, the surveillance footage the investigators acquired from the GEFCU bank's parking lot and the cellphone records narrated a chilling story. Montes had made several calls to Perez following their meeting at the supermarket and the two scheduled a meeting at GEFCU bank at 900 FM 685.

The video evidence showed that Montes repeatedly assaulted Camerina to the point of death leaving a pool of blood in the parking lot. Montes then took his truck to a H-E-B close by and took an Uber to the gas station next to the bank. Luis Angel Montes then drove off with Camerina Trujillo Perez's lifeless body inside her Chevrolet towards his residence, per Oxygen.

Luis Angel Montes spent significant time at Lake Pflugerville on the night of January 24. The Pflugerville authorities suspected that he visited the area at odd hours to destroy or conceal evidence. On January 25, Montes visited his father's home to collect his keys, phone, and wallet. Simultaneously, his brother headed over to his house and brought his belongings over after which he disappeared.

Montes was spotted inside Perez's car at The Home Depot parking lot on January 26 and again on January 27 as he drove through Temple. Observing the disturbing chain of events, the Travis County Sheriff's Office issued an arrest warrant for Luis Angel Montes. He is still at large.

Catch all the details of the case on episode 3 of season 5 as it airs on Investigation Discovery on Wednesday.