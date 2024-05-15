What did Dylan Harrington and Andrew Rosa do? Details explored ahead of In Pursuit with John Walsh

Like every week, In Pursuit with John Walsh is set to bring forth another set of intriguing cases, this time focusing on Dylan Harrington from Okanogan County and Andrew Rosa from Douglas County, Colorado. The two criminals form the primary story of the show's upcoming episode, as John Walsh and his son, Callahan, try to capture the criminals.

The upcoming episode of In Pursuit with John Walsh will premiere on May 16, 2024, at 10:00 pm EST. The synopsis for the same reads—

"In pursuit of Dylan Harrington, John takes on a bone-chilling murder case in remote Washington State. Callahan travels to Colorado to help police hunt down Andrew Rosa, an accused predator who police believe uses social media to lure young victims."

Dylan Harrington is wanted in connection to a double murder in Okanogan County in 2022, while Andrew Rosa is wanted in connection to the s*xual assault of a teenager in Okanogan County. Both criminals remain at large as of now.

Who are Dylan Harrington and Andrew Rosa and what did they do?

Dylan Harrington is a 27-year-old man who Okanogan County Sheriff's Office wants on suspicion of a double murder. Harrington is suspected of the double murder of elderly couple Dave Covey, 80, and Geralyn Covey, 66, who were found dead on their property in Chesaw, Washington.

The case dates back to 2022, when Debbie Springer felt something was off with her father and stepmother. The elderly couple left their Omak residence on February 13 to visit their property on the ninth mile of Nealy Road in Chesaw. They had their 3 dogs with them. But after they went, no one heard anything from them.

Springer later visited the property and found no sign of Dave Covey and Geralyn Covey. The next day, authorities and volunteers searched the property only to discover the couple shot to death. There were also signs of an alleged break-in in their shed, which could have possibly led to the murder. The victims' bodies were reportedly burned and hidden under a sheet of plywood.

Springer lamented the murder and said:

"They were so giving...They didn’t deserve to die this way. There was just no reason for it. Sure, there’s confrontations and people get angry, but to kill someone, not just one, but two people, it’s unfathomable, really."

Harrington is wanted for two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of unauthorized removal or concealment of a body.

As for Andrew Rosa, the 34-year-old man is wanted concerning a s*xual assault of a minor. Rosa allegedly met the 16-year-old victim through social media and went on to assault her when they met in person. The details of the victim have not been disclosed.

According to reports, Rosa has also contacted other underage women through social media platforms, especially Snapchat. He was last seen in Moab, Utah, in May 2022, and authorities continue to look for the accused. His last known address was in Boulder.

Police have posted the descriptions of both these men online and are willing to accept any information on either of them. Currently, both remain at large and are wanted by the authorities. The upcoming episode of In Pursuit with John Walsh will shed more light on both Dylan Harrington and Andrew Rosa and the crimes they have committed.

