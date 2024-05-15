The disappearance of the 24-year-old nursing student Tamika Huston from Spartanburg raised multiple alarms among her family members. She was last seen alive in May 2004. However, being a person of color, Huston's case was sidelined in the news coverage.

As the investigators discovered Tamika's blood in her boyfriend Christopher Hampton's apartment, he confessed to his doings and led them to her headless body buried in Duncan. Tamika was reportedly at his apartment when the couple got into an argument over money, and Christopher threw a hot iron at her head, which killed her. He later drove around with Tamika's body and buried it in the woods.

The Forensic Files episode, titled Skeleton Key, aired on May 20, 2011, and covered Tamika Huston's case in detail. The official synopsis reads,

"When a nursing student goes missing, investigators find her car, which contains the key to an unknown location that could provide important clues."

How did Tamika Huston go missing? Details explored

Tamika Antonette Huston was born on December 11, 1979, to Anthony Huston and Joanne Brown Huston in Spartanburg, South Carolina. According to court documents, Tamika was last seen on May 27, 2004.

Tamika worked as a nursing student and waitress and lived with her pet pit bull, Macy, in the house she owned on Harvard Drive, Spartanburg. Her family had been unaware of her sudden disappearance as she lived alone. They suspected something amiss when Macy was found alone in the house upon conducting a welfare check.

The pregnant dog had already given birth and eaten some of her babies under stress. Meanwhile, a search for the 24-year-old was launched by her close ones. On the other hand, her family tried to contact media houses, news desks, and the press to get the word out during a time when the news outlets were filled with insights into Natalee Holloway and Jennifer Wilbanks.

With consistent effort as investigations into Tamika Huston's disappearance began, the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office detectives found evidence of Tamika's blood in her boyfriend's apartment. Tamika had been dating Christopher Hampton for two or three months, per GoUpstate.

What happened to Tamika Huston?

As Christopher Hampton was confronted about Tamika Huston's disappearance, he initially denied any knowledge about the blood stain. Per court documents, he had mentioned in a letter dated March 2005 that Tamika had been doing well the last time he had seen her.

Hampton had been expecting the delivery of his child with another woman, which complicated his relationship with Tamika. Per his exclusive with the Herald-Journal, Christopher said he had been ironing his clothes for work when the two argued over money. Hampton lost his temper and threw the hot iron that hit Tamika's face.

Christopher allegedly borrowed a friend's car and drove around for a while before he buried Huston's unclothed body. He had been arrested for a minor traffic charge and serving his time when Tamika's disappearance was publicized. As Christopher was released in July 2004, he relocated Tamika's body to a wooded area in Duncan after removing the head. Hampton put her head inside a plastic grocery bag and disposed of it in a dumpster.

Christopher L. Hampton was charged with Tamika Huston's murder in 2006, and he led the authorities to her body. He was sentenced to life in prison without a chance of parole.

The details of Tamika Huston's murder have been covered extensively in Skeleton Key.