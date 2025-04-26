What is America's Most Wanted: Missing Persons all about? Everything to know

America's Most Wanted: Missing Persons is a brand new spinoff of the iconic show America's Most Wanted. The spinoff is set to premiere on Fox on Monday, April 28, 2025, at 8 pm ET, and will be available to stream on Hulu from the next day.

America's Most Wanted: Missing Persons will revisit the fan-favorite show in a new format by explicitly focusing on missing individuals and trying to reunite them with their families. The Emmy Award-winning Fox News Channel anchor, Harris Faulkner, will host the show.

The official synopsis of the show, as per Fox, reads:

"All-new format focusing on finding missing people and reuniting them with families; experts analyze cases, with multiple experts conducting field investigations; viewers are encouraged to provide tips to help law enforcement find missing individuals."

America's Most Wanted: Missing Persons - What we know so far

America's Most Wanted: Missing Persons is a three-week event series consisting of a spinoff of the original show. Hosted by Harris Faulkner, the show will delve into the cases of people who have been missing and try to solve them methodically.

Each episode will begin with a panel of crime experts who will take up a missing person case and do a deep dive. Several panel members will travel to the different locations associated with each case to unearth any new information or clues, if possible.

The show will also feature a helpline number to engage the audience and enable them to provide valuable tips to law enforcement about the missing people in question. The hope and goal is to solve these cases and ultimately find the missing individuals or to understand what happened to them so their families can get some closure.

America's Most Wanted: Missing Persons will run for three weeks. The show is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment and executive-produced by Dan Martin and John Ferracane. Dan Martin is also the showrunner of this new spinoff.

America's Most Wanted - A brief outline of the show

America's Most Wanted first premiered in 1988. It involved actors re-enacting the actions of dangerous criminals to educate the public, with a voiceover by the host, John Walsh. This was usually followed by a snapshot of the fugitive and a helpline number for the audience to call in with any pertinent information.

The show ran for 24 seasons, with over 1000 episodes, resulting in the capture of 1198 fugitives. It was initially produced by 20th Television before it was canceled in June 2011. The show was briefly revived by Lifetime between 2012 and 2013 but was canceled again.

Fox Alternative Entertainment picked up the show again, which premiered on March 15, 2021, with Elizabeth Vargas replacing Walsh as the host. However, Walsh returned during the second season of the show's revival, which aired on January 22, 2024. Walsh will also host the third season, set to be released on Fox on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 9 pm ET.

Several specials for the show aired between 2011 and 2012. The newest special, America's Most Wanted: John Walsh's Dirty Dozen, will premiere on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, on Fox at 8 pm ET. John Walsh will host this special, along with his son, Callahan, as he revisits twelve of his most influential cases from the past.

This special will mark the 1100th episode of the show and celebrate over 1198 successful captures.

Watch America's Most Wanted: Missing Persons on Fox on April 28, 2025, at 8 pm ET, or stream it the next day on Hulu.

