Why NCIS: Tony & Ziva may be the most offbeat spinoff of the NCIS franchise yet

The NCIS franchise, which started in 2003 as a spinoff of JAG, has expanded into several series, capturing the military-related investigations. Other spinoffs include NCIS: Origins, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Hawai'i, and Sydney, all largely following a similar pattern.

In 2024, Paramount+ announced an upcoming installment titled NCIS: Tony & Ziva, which takes a notably different approach from the rest of the franchise. Set primarily in Europe, the show focuses on former agents Ziva David and Tony DiNozzo navigating the complexities of parenting their daughter, diverting attention from institutional casework to personal security and family life.

With its international setting, serialized storytelling, and character-driven narrative, Tony & Ziva dynamically differs from the franchise's traditional formula. This unconventional direction positions it as perhaps the most offbeat spinoff in the NCIS universe to date.

Ziva and Tony reunite on screen after a decade

The last time Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo shared the screen was in season 11 of the original series, when Ziva David left the agency and settled in Israel. The story was later revealed in season 13 that she had supposedly died in a mortar attack, albeit no body was ever found. Tony DiNozzo left the agency after discovering he had a daughter, Tali, with Ziva, and took her to Paris.

Tony's Arc and Ziva's eventual return in season 16 confirmed that she had faked her death to protect her family. She completed her last assignment and reunited with Tony and Tali. This new series picks up from this point and looks into their lives after the reunion.

Franchise dynamics shift with the European setting

Tony and Ziva is primarily set in Paris, marking a departure from the franchise's traditional American settings. The story begins with an attack on Tony's private security company, forcing the family to flee across Europe.

This premise expands the narrative scope and shifts the tone of the series. Rather than following the typical team-based procedural format, the show will craft a singular plotline. The story will unfold across several European countries, including Budapest and the Canary Islands.

A family focus that reframes the genre in NCIS: Tony and Ziva

The central character of the series is the couple's daughter, Tali, now 12 years old, portrayed by actress Isla Gie. Her character plays an important role in shaping the story and adds themes of parenthood and protection alongside the external conflicts.

Unlike earlier spin-offs, which emphasized professional camaraderie and investigative casework, this spin-off introduces domestic dynamics. The challenges of raising a child while managing threats to their safety give the show a family-centered core, shifting the traditional focus.

Balancing espionage with emotional stakes

NCIS: Tony & Ziva not only features the franchise's usual signature action and international espionage elements, but also adds personal angles. The protagonists' shared parenthood, ongoing romance, and the larger conflict arising from the attack on Tony's business serve as a key backdrop.

This style contrasts with the series' case-of-the-week format in earlier installments. Instead, the show will use a serialized structure, focusing on continuous character development across the 10-episode arc.

Streaming exclusivity and creative oversight

John McNamara is the project's executive producer and also heads the creative team. Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo join him on the production team. Filming began in July 2024, and Paramount+ has set a tentative premiere date for late 2025.

Launching the series exclusively on streaming platforms is part of CBS Studios’ plans to expand the NCIS universe beyond television.

New episodes of the original NCIS series air every Monday on CBS at 9 pm ET. The episodes can be streamed on Paramount+ the next day.

