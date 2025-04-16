How the NCIS franchise can still bring back some beloved characters from the canceled NCIS: New Orleans

The NCIS franchise, started in 2003, has expanded to include a series of spin-offs, including NCIS: New Orleans. Each series deals with naval criminal investigations in different settings. The original series is ongoing and was recently renewed for season 22.

NCIS: New Orleans launched in 2014 and was based in Louisiana. It included elements specific to the region's heritage, including local customs and folklore references. After seven years, in response to declining ratings and scheduling changes, CBS cancelled the series in 2021.

According to an article published by Screen Rant on April 12, 2025, character reappearances in NCIS: New Orleans are still feasible through guest appearances in ongoing series or upcoming title productions, including NCIS: Origins. Character crossovers and flashback episodes have already been a part of the series' active shows.

Reasons behind the cancellation of NCIS: New Orleans

The series ended its seven-season run due to the network's lower viewership and programming decisions. Its average viewership fell from 15.26 million in season 1 to 4.879 million in season 7.

During a May 19, 2021, interview on Deadline, CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl said:

"MacGyver has been an excellent show for us, New Orleans was an excellent show for us. But sometimes shows hit the end of their cycle and we have to, in some cases, say goodbye."

Scott Bakula, the actor who had played Special Agent Dwayne Pride, spoke about the cancellation in a May 5, 2021, interview with TV Insider:

"This being the last season, going out in the middle of a pandemic, I didn’t think it was going to happen. I’m surprised the show was cancelled."

Ratings fell every season and were further impacted by time slot shifting, including a last shift toward Sunday evenings.

Legacy of New Orleans characters

Scott Bakula as Dwayne Cassius Pride

Pride, as the Naval Criminal Investigative Service Supervisory Special Agent in Charge, headed the New Orleans unit as a powerful advocate of justice. Storylines explored his work as the leader of the team and in his personal life. In the series finale, he married Rita Devereaux.

Vanessa Ferlito as Tammy Gregorio

A former FBI agent assigned to investigate the Pride team, Gregorio evolved into a respected Naval Criminal Investigative Service Special Agent. The series revealed her history in the law and her personal life, including her coming out as a lesbian.

CCH Pounder as Loretta Wade

As a Jefferson Parish Coroner, Wade also provided crucial forensic assistance to the team. She also had input in local policy, including a proposal to reform healthcare.

Rob Kerkovich as Sebastian Lund

He began as a forensic assistant and subsequently advanced to the field agent rank upon attending FLETC training.

Daryl Mitchell as Patton Plame

Plame, a computer expert on the team, added cybersecurity and intelligence-gathering expertise. A wheelchair user, he played a key role in the group's online investigations.

Necar Zadegan playing Hannah Khour

Khoury became a supervisory special agent, bringing expertise and leadership to the team. Her character has a history of balancing work challenges and motherly obligations.

Precedents of character return in the franchise

The franchise has reintroduced characters across its series. LL Cool J reprised the role of Sam Hanna following the conclusion of NCIS: Los Angeles. He returned in NCIS: Hawai'i and is set to appear in the original series of season 22. In the April 21, 2025, episode After the Storm, the character helps the Naval Criminal Investigative Service team in a murder case.

In January 2023, CBS aired a three-part crossover across original series, NCIS: Hawai'i, and NCIS: Los Angeles. The episodes, Too Many Cooks, Deep Fake, and A Long Time Coming, included character appearances from each series.

These instances illustrate that the franchise's format permits cross-show continuity and recurring characters, establishing a precedent for reintroducing NCIS: New Orleans characters.

Possible directions of character revivals

Guest appearances in ongoing series

The franchise has facilitated crossover appearances in its active series. Characters in NCIS: New Orleans may return through a spinoff or a new series. Other characters, like Sam Hanna, have also had similar crossover strategies, making appearances across multiple NCIS shows.

Integration into NCIS: Origins

The series is a prequel set in 1991, focusing on Leroy Jethro Gibbs's early professional life. It incorporates younger versions of Mike Franks and Vera Strickland.

When questioned about the likelihood of featuring the likes of Dwayne Pride, co-showrunner David North indicated in an interview published in TVLine on October 4, 2024, that the team is open to all possibilities.

New episodes of NCIS air every Monday on CBS at 9 pm ET. The episodes can be streamed on Paramount+ the next day.

