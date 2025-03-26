Who is Lily on NCIS? Everything you need to know about Parker's mystery girl

NCIS is a crime television series that follows a team from the United States Navy's Criminal Investigative Service. The team investigates crimes committed by and against personnel from the Navy and Marine Corps. A new character named Lily entered the show, and she appeared to have a connection to NCIS senior agent Alden Parker.

Ad

In the season 21 finale, a new mystery begins when Special Agent Alden Parker, played by Gary Cole, has a vision of a young girl named Lily. The nature and origin of this girl were unknown at the time. Her appearances become a recurring element in season 22, which raises questions about her connection to Parker's past.

The strange visions forced Parker to evaluate his mental state, and he visited Dr. Grace Confalone for psychological assistance.

Ad

Trending

Parker's initial visions of Lily

Ad

In season 21, episode 10, Reef Madness, a bomb blast left Alden Parker critically injured, with his consciousness momentarily fading away. During this near-death experience, he saw a silent young girl with dark hair standing nearby. She did not speak, and her identity was not revealed.

Parker encountered sighting Lily throughout the season. These appeared both in moments of quiet and while he was on duty. In season 22, episode 1, Algun Dia, Parker saw her again and was visibly shaken. The girl seemed unchanged, still silent and still watching him.

Ad

In episode 8, Heartless, Parker consulted an NCIS therapist, Dr. Grace Confalone, to help him process the visions. After conducting her evaluation, she concluded that no psychological or neurological harm had been done at the moment.

These ongoing appearances caused concern within the team and led Parker to question whether the girl was real or connected to his past.

Revelations in NCIS season 22, episode 15 Moonlit

Ad

In NCIS season 22, episode 15, Moonlit, Parker decided to solve the supposed mystery of Lily once and for all. He asked Palmer to sketch the girl based on how he remembered her from his visions. After the sketch was done, he took it to his father, Roman Parker, to see if he recognized her.

Roman initially denied knowing the girl and insisted she had no relation to their family. As the discussion progressed, he started to shift uncomfortably and seemed rather upset. Eventually, Parker started confronting him more directly, asking why he was so evasive and began to dig into their family details.

Ad

Roman went on to explain that Parker's mother did not die from cancer, as he had been led to believe. She succumbed to a car accident in 1981.

Roman confessed that he did make up the story of cancer for her to shield Parker from the trauma of the car accident. Parker found the truth about his mother for the very first time.

The discovery of Lily's connection

Ad

After learning the truth from his father, Parker further investigated the incident. He managed to get a hold of a preserved newspaper article detailing the car crash involving his mother from 1981. The article confirmed that his mother died in drunk driving accident.

The article included a black-and-white photograph taken at the scene of the crash, and Parker noticed a girl in one of the images. The girl resembled Lily's sketch, along with the visions he has had since his near-death experience.

Ad

This further cemented the notion that Lily was indeed at the crash site in 1981. It established that she was not a hallucination or a fictional construct, but an actual person tied to a traumatic event from Parker's childhood.

Catch new episodes of NCIS every Monday on CBS at 9 pm ET to learn more about Lily's character.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback