NCIS season 22 episode 15: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

NCIS season 22 has maintained the fun and mystery that fans associate with one of the longest-running primetime shows in the history of American television. The police procedural drama premiered on CBS on September 23, 2003, and is going strong in its 22nd season. Due to its ratings, the series has already been renewed for another season.

NCIS season 22 episode 15, titled, Moonlight, will be released on CBS on March 24, 2025. This season has had more than the usual number of breaks in between seasons to facilitate national holidays and other important events. The previous episodes have focused on individual MCRT agents and people in their lives, be it Parker's favorite baker, Kasie's gaming friends, or Torress' new girlfriend.

The series stars Sean Murray, Gary Cole, Diona Reasonover, Katrina Law, Brian Dietzen, and Rocky Carroll in prominent roles.

NCIS season 22 episode 15 will release after a three-week break

After a long mid-season break, NCIS returned with three back-to-back episodes, airing every Monday from January 27, 2025, to February 10, 2025. There was a week's break on February 17, 2025, due to President's Day— a federal holiday celebrated throughout the United States.

The show then continued airing episodes for the next two weeks. However, the show will be on a three-week break again. Episode 15, titled Moonlight, will be released on March 24, 2025. The exact reason for this delay is unknown, but NCAA March Madness is being suspected by fans as the reason behind it.

As one of the most anticipated and watched events in all of sports, NCAA March Madness— a men's basketball tournament— will be in full throttle this month, drawing in a large number of viewers.

However, fans can watch their favorite NCISverse shows on CBS, and other streaming platforms such as Paramount+, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV. Here's the release time of the show as per different time zones:

Time Zone City Example Release Time Eastern Time (ET) Los Angeles (USA) 9 pm Central Time (CT) Chicago (USA) 8 pm Pacific Time (PT) New York (USA) 6 pm

What happened in NCIS season 22 episode 14?

In NCIS season 22 episode 14, titled Close to Home, the show focused on one of the underappreciated characters of the show, Jimmy Palmer. His teenage daughter, Victoria, found a bag full of cash near her library. She called Agent Torres about it, and the MCRT team got to work.

The official synopsis of the episode read:

“When Torres receives a text from Jimmy’s daughter who has discovered a large sum of money near the naval library, the team works together to investigate.”

Jimmy was disappointed that his daughter called Torres before him, which led to funny scenes. Kasie found that the cash belonged to a bank robbery at the Saratoga Springs Bank. A fingerprint belonging to one Carson Marcone was also found on the cash, but when the team reached his house, he was found murdered.

Victoria later revealed that the cash was found in the woods, where she was hanging out with her friends. This helped Casie connect the culprit to Jimmy's residential society. Initially, the team's prime suspect was Wendy Hill, who was aggressively flirting with Jimmy. However, she wasn't the killer— it was the society's security staff, Rhonda.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on NCIS season 22 and other NCISverse shows, such as NCIS: Origins, NCIS: Sydney, NCIS: New Orleans, and NCIS: Tony & Ziva.

