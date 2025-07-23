  • home icon
  From Jesse Metcalfe to Adrian Grenier: Perez Hilton lists all the celebrities Scheana Shay claims to have hooked up with in new memoir

From Jesse Metcalfe to Adrian Grenier: Perez Hilton lists all the celebrities Scheana Shay claims to have hooked up with in new memoir

By Anupal Sraban Neog
Published Jul 23, 2025 17:21 GMT
6th Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala - Source: Getty
Scheana Shay revealed the names of celebrities with whom she reportedly hooked up in the past (Image via Getty)

Perez Hilton recently revealed the list of celebrities with whom Scheana Shay reportedly hooked up over the years. Notably, Hilton disclosed the list after the release of Scheana’s memoir, My Good Side, on July 22, 2025, which also includes the names of the personalities, as per Page Six.

Perez shared a new video through his YouTube channel on July 23, 2025, where he said that Scheana’s list was “long and impressive.” Hilton then referred to everything that Scheana claimed in her memoir and said:

“The Good as Gold singer reveals that she’s hooked up with over 10 celebrities, and she named names. In her memoir, Scheana writes, “I said to myself, okay Scheana, you’ve tried dating or at least hanging out and hooking up with all of these celebrities.”
The blogger and columnist started reading the names mentioned by Scheana Shay, as he said:

“Jesse Metcalfe, Eddie Cibrian, John Mayer. We knew about John and Eddie. Shamar Moore, Josh Hopkins, I think I know who that is. Shane West. Oh I definitely know who that is. Jessie McCartney. JC Chasez. Dirt pop. She got dirty with JC.”
Perez continued revealing the other names as he was heard saying:

“Adrian Grenier. Oh, he’s just dirt. Ricardo Chavira. I don’t know who that one is. William Tell. Wait, this list is more than 10. William Tell, two actors from The Notebook, and a few NFL, NBA, and MLB players to name a few. Why didn’t she name those? But I’m glad we got these names.”
In addition, Perez referred to Scheana Shay’s words in the memoir, where she said that she wanted to be with someone who was “grounded.” Hilton seemingly disagreed with the actress’s words, saying that the names mentioned by the Vanderpump Rules star in her memoir were not ready to date a reality star.

Scheana Shay has previously expressed regret for revealing her alleged affair with Eddie Cibrian

According to Page Six, Shay also spoke about her alleged affair with Eddie Cibrian many years ago in her memoir My Good Side. Notably, the latter was married to Brandi Glanville at the time, and Shay claimed she never knew about it since she never spotted Cibrian with a wedding ring.

During a conversation with Us Weekly on July 15, 2025, Scheana Shay stated that she regrets opening up about her alleged affair with Eddie to the media. Scheana mentioned that she did not think much about Brandi or Eddie’s children and added:

“People like to say that I make everything about me – this was an instance where I was only thinking about myself in that situation and that was not OK. It was extremely immature and extremely irresponsible. I am so sorry to Brandi for her having to find out about me the way she did. She didn’t deserve that.”
Scheana confirmed in the same conversation that she and Glanville have maintained a close relationship over the years. She also clarified that she and Eddie have not met each other for almost 17 years.

Although Eddie Cibrian has not reacted to his name being mentioned in Scheana’s memoir, Jesse Metcalfe responded when an excerpt related to his alleged hookup with Shay became public, as per Bravo.

In an episode of Tori Spelling’s Misspelling podcast, which aired on July 17, 2025, Jesse praised the way Scheana Shay spoke about him, saying that it was “nice.” He further stated:

“[It was a] long time ago, 20 years ago. We were dating. I mean, it was – overall – it was pretty brief, but we were seeing each other on a regular basis.”
As mentioned, Scheana Shay’s memoir My Good Side came out on Tuesday, July 22. It is now available for sale on various websites like Amazon, where the hardcover is priced at $29.

bell-icon Manage notifications