Perez Hilton says Trump is "crooked" after shocking claim that FBI allegedly used 1000 agents to scan Epstein files & "flag" any mention of POTUS

American blogger and podcaster Perez Hilton has recently reacted to the allegations of Senator Dick Durbin, who claimed that FBI officials were reportedly instructed to flag the Epstein files that mentioned Donald Trump. Notably, the claims were made on July 18, 2025, in the letters written by Durbin to FBI Director Kash Patel alongside Deputy Director Dan Bongino and Attorney General Pam Bondi.Hilton addressed his response in an article shared through his self-titled website on Monday, July 21. He even uploaded another post with a link to his article on X and wrote:“#DonaldTrump is so crooked! He.”Perez said in his article that, as per Durbin, he was informed about a “huge expenditure of resources” a few months ago, which was used to allegedly review the documents included under Epstein files. Durbin opened up on the process that was followed to check the documents, as he claimed in the letter:“According to information my office received, the FBI was pressured to put approximately 1,000 personnel in its Information Management Division (IMD) … on 24-hour shifts to review approximately 100,000 Epstein-related records in order to produce more documents that could then be released on an arbitrarily short deadline.”Hilton's post (Image via X/ThePerezHilton)Hilton referred to the review of the Epstein files that emerged earlier this month, claiming that there was no “client list” of Jeffrey Epstein, and questioned what the FBI agents were doing for two weeks. The media personality also stated:“Again, a thousand FBI agents. 24-hour shifts. And one of their main jobs was to “flag” all the Trump mentions? Tens of thousands of hours… that’s a lot of mentions of Trump’s name, huh? Just “flag” them? To do what?? Whatever they found, they didn’t release it for three months. So it couldn’t have been good for Bondi, Patel, or the President.”The blogger and columnist also asked if anyone would believe the name of the President of the United States was mentioned in the documents.Perez claimed that the FBI expected the truth not to come out in front of everyone. He addressed how the review of the Epstein files was released three months after it started and said:“They released it on a Sunday, during a natural disaster. And the first time Trump was asked about it, he invoked that natural disaster, the flooding in Texas, to ask how dare anyone ask about it. Since then he’s made it very clear he would like you to shut the hell up about Jeffrey Epstein.”Dick Durbin questioned certain claims made about the Epstein files in the pastAs mentioned, Dick Durbin’s letters were sent to Kash Patel and Dan Bongino from the FBI along with Attorney General Pam Bondi. According to CNBC, Durbin requested to disclose the identity of the individual who reportedly reassigned more New York Field Office personnel to the review of the Epstein files that was conducted in March 2025.In addition, the letters featured Durbin asking why FBI officials were told to flag the records of Donald Trump, as it reads:“Why were personnel told to flag records in which President Trump was mentioned. What happened to the records mentioning President Trump once they were flagged?”The letters also addressed the actions of the authorities, including the Department of Justice, following Pam Bondi’s claims in February this year that the Epstein client list was allegedly available with her for review, as per CNBC. While a portion of the Epstein files was released the same month, it was revealed to be the same documents that were already available to the public.“Why did you publicly claim on February 21 that the client list was ‘sitting on my desk right now to review?’ If it was not a client list, what was ‘sitting on your desk’ at the moment?”According to NBC News, Durbin also referred to the time when Dan Bongino was reportedly planning to exit the FBI because of how the Epstein files were handled by the Department of Justice. Durbin questioned the “nature” of Bongino’s dispute with the White House and DOJ, following the release of the July 7 memo that claimed that investigation into the files revealed no evidence of a &quot;client list.&quot;As per an update from CNBC on July 18, 2025, the outlet got in touch with the FBI about Dick Durbin’s letters, and they responded in an email that they would not like to comment on the matter for now.