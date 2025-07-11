“How did they hide this from the cameras” — Zack Peter reacts to Scheana Shay’s revelation about Brock Davies cheating on her

Vanderpump Rules fame Scheana Shay shared an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, My Good Side, with Glamour magazine on July 10. In her memoir, Shay revealed that her husband, Brock Davies, had cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter in 2020.

Ad

Pop culture commentator Zack Peter has now commented on it in his July 10 YouTube video. Being a long-time cast member of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Shay spent many parts of her life in front of the camera. Zack Peter wondered how this major incident had never come into the public light.

"How did they hide this from the cameras? That's what's so crazy," Peter said.

Ad

Trending

In March 2023, it was revealed that Vanderpump Rules cast member Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with his co-star Raquel Leviss. Peter reported that Davies admitted cheating on Shay after the much-talked-about Scandoval amid rumors of Raquel and Brock's closeness.

"So after all the Scandal drama broke, and there were rumors about Brock and Raquel...There were rumors like, "Oh, Raquel and Brock were close. Did they ever cheat?" And then, now Scheana is opening up and saying that Brock cheated on her when she was pregnant. And she didn't find out about this until after Scandoval, when Brock was finally like, I have to tell you something," Peter said.

Ad

Zack Peter wondered how people didn't hear about this in season 11 and said that this might be the reason why Scheana Shay was "willing" to forgive Sandival.

"To me, the craziest part is that this happened post-Scandoval, and we never heard anything about it in season 11, which makes me think maybe that's why she was so, um, like, willing to forgive Sandival," Peter said.

Ad

Peter said that although he admires Brock, he doesn't support cheating.

"I do adore Brock. He's very sweet. He's a very good guy. He seems like a very good husband. He seems like a very good dad. I don't love that he cheated," Peter commented.

Also read: “Still sort of friendly” — Zack Peter reacts to Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spotted at a yacht party after confirming split

Ad

Scheana Shay opens up in her memoir—what does she share about her husband’s betrayal?

Ad

In her upcoming memoir, Scheana Shay will offer a closer look into her life and one. She exclusively shared an excerpt from the book with Glamour, which talks about her experience when she found out that her husband had cheated on her while she was pregnant.

For those who wondered why Shay didn't talk about this in the show or on the podcast, she gave the answer on the July 4 episode of the Scheananigans podcast.

Ad

"If I tell people what I'm actually going through, then they're gonna think that I'm trying to take the attention off what someone else is going through, and make it about me. But in my book, I get to make it about me. And you'll hear the sides of my story that I have never shared until now," Shay said.

Ad

In her memoir, Scheana Shay wrote that when the rumors about Brock and Raquel's affair surfaced, she believed that these were "ridiculously fake." In her memoir, she explained how Brock admitted to her about the cheating.

"Brock said that with all of the fake news being published, he was afraid that something that actually was true might surface, and it was best that I heard it directly from him... He confessed that he’d cheated on me two years prior, when we were living in San Diego during the pandemic, while I was pregnant with Summer," Shay wrote.

Ad

Ad

She continued writing,

"I had spent so much time fighting off my anxiety and convincing myself that just because Tom cheated on Ariana didn’t mean Brock would ever cheat on me. Now I was finding out just how wrong I was."

Scheana Shay announced her book on January 24 through an Instagram post. Her memoir, My Good Side, is going on sale on July 22. Shay has also scheduled a book tour across US cities.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More