"I know a lot" — Scheana Shay claims witnessing Marciano and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Jessi's alleged affair play out

Vanderpump Rules alum Scheana Shay recently opened up about Marciano Brunette and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Ngatikaura's alleged affair, alluding to seeing how the incident played out between the two. In the May 23 episode of her podcast, Scheananigans with Scheana, Scheana said:

"I have no NDA signed. I can say whatever the f**k I want. But out of respect for all of the viewers who are left on that cliffhanger [of season 2 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives], I don’t want to reveal too much because I know a lot."

However, later in the podcast episode, Scheana alleged that Marciano and Jessi had been "very flirty" at the TomTom event. She then claimed that Marciano left to meet Jessi on their ride back home, implying that Jessi had reciprocated his advances. Since Scheana had most of her friends' locations saved on her phone, she claimed to see that Marciano and Jessi were located in the latter's hotel room.

Scheana further explained that The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star attempted to dismiss her claim, implying Marciano had business with another woman, not her. Scheana felt conflicted since Marciano had alluded to something happening between him and Jessi in the hotel room.

Scheana Shay claims Marciano said The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star was in an open relationship with her husband

The Vanderpump Rules cast member insisted that Marciano had told her and Demi Engemann about his alleged affair with Jessi. In the podcast episode, Scheana noted that although she did not see Marciano and Jessi "making out," she was caught off guard by how "all over each other" they were. She alleged:

"I literally was standing right next to him and I was like, ‘Damn, I don’t greet him with hugs like that.'"

According to Scheana, she and her husband, Brock Davies, were out with Marciano and Jessi when the alleged affair happened. She recalled that at one point, the situation between Marciano and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives alum got even more confusing when all of them went to Jessi's hotel room before leaving.

She said they spoke with Jessi's husband, Jordan Ngatikaura, and then were about to leave at 3 a.m. when they noticed that Marciano was not with them. While Brock became suspicious, Scheana believed he had an unfinished conversation with Jessi.

Later during their car ride home, she alleged that Marciano was in contact with Jessi. It was after arriving at Scheana's house that Marciano said:

"I think I'm going to go back [to Jessi's]."

She recalled speaking against his decision and added that Brock was "livid," enraged with Marciano's interest in "someone else's wife." Scheana then claimed Marciano said:

"Marciano’s like, ‘Well, for all I know, she’s a swinger. They’re open.'"

She said she even asked Marciano to text The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives alum and ask her if her husband was okay with it. Marciano apparently texted her and received a "very affirmative" reply. Scheana alleged that Marciano returned four hours later.

In the meantime, she kept track of his location and saw that his and Jessi's locations coincided, implying they were at Jessi's hotel room throughout the night.

Scheana later mentioned that Jessi defended herself, saying Marciano came to meet "another girl" but ended up sleeping on a "couch chair" in her room since he did not want to return to Scheana's in the middle of the night.

In a May 22 interview with Bustle, Jessi addressed the alleged affair, stating that viewers will have to wait and see how the story unfolds on screen. However, she mentioned that it would showcase her being "very vulnerable," navigating the realities of life and marriage.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

