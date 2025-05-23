"Need to stop" — The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Layla shares honest opinion about rumors amongst cast

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 released all its 10 episodes on May 15, 2025, on Hulu. In the latest season, Demi Engemann faced accusations from some of her cast members about planning to create a fake storyline about an affair with Dakota Mortensen. Layla Taylor shared her thoughts on the situation when she sat down with Us Weekly on May 22.

She firstly claimed that the truth would eventually come out. She observed that the situation was becoming complicated, as all cast members had different accounts and were pointing their fingers at each other.

For the unversed, Mikayla Matthews and Jessi Ngatikaura started the rumor when they appeared on the May 20 episode of The Viall Files podcast. Jessi mentioned that Demi had planned out the narrative in detail, including a scene where they would meet in a car and be caught.

But Layla wasn't convinced about how accurate these claims were. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star believed that it would be best if the cast members stopped spreading the story until more facts were known.

“I feel like until more comes out, I feel like we all just kind of need to stop with the spreading of the narrative. So it’s hard right now for sure,” Layla told Us Weekly.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney defends Demi amid the cast tiff

During The Viall Files podcast episode that was previously mentioned, Jessi believed her judgment of Demi wasn't influenced by any sort of personal animosity. She pointed out that several other women shared the same sentiment towards Demi. At the time of publishing this article, Demi had not publicly responded to the claims.

After season 2 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premiered, Demi's relationships with most of her co-stars appeared to be not good, especially with Jessi, Taylor, and Jen Affleck. Still, Whitney Leavitt was one of the few castmates who were on good terms with Demi.

In the latest interview with Us Weekly, Whitney also acknowledged disagreeing with some of Demi's actions but ultimately chose to support their friendship. Whitney expressed that she felt that the rest of the cast members' actions were due to deeper issues and not malice.

“In this group, what I like to believe that the intent is to not be malicious or to intentionally hurt people. It’s so much deeper than that and unfortunately hurt people, hurt people,” claimed Whitney.

Whitney further shared her thoughts on Demi's future in the "#MomTok" group. She believed that each person had to make their own decisions about their involvement in the group. According to Whitney, if Demi chose to step away, that would be her decision alone. Whitney wouldn't follow her due to their friendship as she wanted to make her own choice about staying or leaving the group.

During the run of season 2, Layla Taylor has been at the center of several dramatic moments. She showed Taylor Frankie Paul her private text exchanges with Demi on a jet. She even got everyone to play pregnancy roulette and asked Mikayla and Mayci Jeeley to reveal their pregnancies. Some fans on social media speculated that Layla might be working with the producers to create the said drama.

In a May 20 interview with Cosmopolitan, Layla denied these claims, stating that The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives was unscripted. She further emphasized that nothing about her behavior on the show was forced and she took actions as per the situation.

All ten episodes of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives are available to stream on Hulu.

