The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Breaking down the most controversial scandals

Season two of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premiered on Hulu in May 2025, bringing more revelations, personal upheavals, and viral controversies among a group of Mormon Mom TikTokers. The series follows these women and their families, documenting the fallout of internet fame, personal relationships, and the intersections of faith, marriage, and scandal.

Since its first season, the show has exposed multiple headline-making issues, including allegations of soft-swinging, cheating, arrests, and substance use. These revelations have often prompted direct responses from the cast.

Over ten new episodes, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives deepens its exploration of its subjects' private lives. It reveals the strain of online scrutiny and personal decisions within the context of the Mormon lifestyle.

All major scandals from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Details explored

1) The soft-swinging scandal: The foundation of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is built on the original soft-swinging scandal that emerged in 2022. Taylor Frankie Paul, a prominent member of the MomTok group, went viral when she claimed she and other MomTokers participated in soft-swinging.

The other women initially denied the claims, causing a rift between Taylor and former best friend Miranda McWhorter. On season one, Taylor began on bad terms with the group but was later accepted back. In season two, Miranda joined the cast and addressed the allegations. In a conversation aired in 2025, Miranda told the women,

“The height of what I was ever involved in was like playing spin the bottle and like kissing other people.” She added, “No one had s*x ever. Period. I will go to my grave.”

However, in a later interview on The Viall Files podcast, she admitted that she and her then-husband Chase McWhorter had sex in the same room as another couple, though no partners were switched. The McWhorters announced their divorce in early 2024.

2) Conner Leavitt's secret: Another early controversy featured Whitney Leavitt, who admitted in season one that her husband Conner Leavitt had been discovered on Tinder. She initially claimed they had moved to Hawaii to escape the soft-swinging fallout.

Althoug, she later confirmed Conner’s Tinder use and his struggle with a porn addiction. This revelation disrupted the image the couple had presented on social media and led to intense scrutiny from the other cast members.

3) Is Jen Affleck related to Ben Affleck? Season one also introduced Jen Affleck, who told People magazine in 2023 that she was related to Ben Affleck through her husband Zac’s family.

“Zac's dad has [met him], when [Ben] was very little,” she said.

Jen also claimed her full name, Jennifer Lynn Affleck, matched that of Jennifer Lopez. However, in season two, Zac denied any relation to Ben Affleck, calling it a family joke. Jen replied,

“You’re not going to make me feel stupid when that’s all I’ve been told from your family.”

4) Layla's claim against Jessi: The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season two finale introduced a new controversy involving Jessi Ngatikaura. Layla met with Vanderpump Villa cast member Marciano, who alleged that he and Jessi had slept together.

The claim followed earlier rumors that they had kissed during a crossover filming in West Hollywood. Jessi denied this in the episode, stating,

“If I was dumb enough to do that, I wouldn’t do it in public.”

Jessi is married to Jordan Ngatikaura and has not responded further, though she posted on Instagram, “I’ll speak when I can.”

5) Mayci's claim against Dakota: Dakota Mortensen faced scrutiny at the end of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season one, when Mayci revealed she had heard he was cheating on Taylor. In the season two premiere, Taylor met with Jenna, the woman allegedly involved with Dakota. Jenna showed Taylor messages and said that Dakota claimed,

“No, that’s just for clout. She’s just helping me build my social media.” Dakota later admitted in the same episode, “I deleted some messages that if she were to read those, that would essentially make me lose her and my son. I did lie. I was always doing it selfishly to protect myself.”

The couple has since separated.

6) Taylor Frankie Paul’s legal troubles: Taylor's legal troubles also became a major storyline in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Following her divorce from Tate Paul, she entered a relationship with Dakota Mortensen.

In an incident early in their relationship, Paul was arrested after an altercation. Mortensen told police, “She just attacked the crap out of me,” while Paul responded, “You threw me in the garage.” According to The New York Post, she pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in August 2023, with four other charges dismissed with prejudice.

7) The ketamine therapy: Substance use also entered the storyline in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season two. Jen and Zac Affleck participated in ketamine therapy, raising questions within their religious community. In a confessional, Jen explained,

“Zac and I will definitely have a lot to work on, and ketamine therapy is supposed to reset a lot of past traumas or habits you've created.” She added, “Ketamine is in the grey area when it comes to the church. Yeah, the church doesn’t promote ketamine, but it’s definitely not like a commandment exactly.”

Fans can stream The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on Hulu.

