"This is embarrassing" — The Voice fans react to Jadyn Cree's performances in Part 1 of the finale

The Voice season 27 released the first part of its finale, titled Live Finale Part 1, on May 19, 2025. Five participants — Jadyn Cree, Jaelen Johnston, Renzo, Lucia Flores-Wiseman, and Adam David — reached the last leg of the competition, where each vies for the victor's title. On the first night of the finale, the singers presented the coaches with two performances each.

Jadyn Cree from Michael Bublé's team sang Selena Gomez's pop hit Lose You to Love Me first, then covered Come On Eileen by Dexys Midnight Runners. The 24-year-old Lincoln, Nebraska, native earned applause and praise from her mentor and the other coaches.

However, fans of The Voice were displeased by Jadyn's performances in Monday's episode. They disagreed with Michael's review of her acts, saying she sounded subpar and flat throughout her songs. Some even questioned how she entered the Top 5, claiming there were other contenders who were more deserving of her spot in the final.

Netizens took to X to share their opinions on Jadyn's performances.

"You guys… this is embarrassing. This is the finale… Jadyn’s performance wouldn’t have even gotten a chair turn from me," a fan wrote.

"Jadyn is so a** i genuinely cannot understand how she’s in the finale," another fan commented.

"comparing Jadyn to Taylor Swift is honestly the most accurate description ive ever heard: mediocrity with a large fanbase," a netizen tweeted.

The Voice fans were shocked and unimpressed by Jadyn's performances, criticizing her for entering the finale.

"Am I the only one who thinks Jadyn Cree is not good????" a user reacted.

"no shade, maybe a lil shade, but jadyn cree getting through to #thevoice finale while others got sent home is simply incorrect lol," another fan wrote.

"Jadyn gave the worst performance I have ever seen on a singing show…" one person posted.

Other fans of The Voice expressed a similar sentiment.

"Jadyn is just average! You can tell she’s had a lot of vocal coaching so she’s good technically, but still average Plus she was being over hyped by #thevoice coaches and as viewer I’ve been like huh??? Bryson, Kolby and Kaiya should be in the finale over her 100%" a person reacted.

"I'm under the impression that Jadyn is simply there because of her dad being on The Voice previously," another netizen commented.

"You're a star" — The Voice coach Michael Bublé comments on Jadyn's rendition of Come On Eileen by Dexys Midnight Runners

In the first part of the finale of The Voice, the five finalists had to sing two songs: a ballad and an up-tempo number. For her ballad performance, Jadyn sang Selena Gomez's Lose You to Love Me. The daughter of former participant Bryan Olesen, Jadyn, before stepping on the stage, told the cameras that she grew up singing and playing music with her father.

Bryan, who watched his daughter perform on stage, broke down in tears at the end of her first set. While reviewing her ballad, Michael, who was equally emotional, said:

"I'm so proud and happy for you. Your voice is pure. You're a pop star."

He added that she was "innocent" and that he loved her.

For her up-tempo act, Jadyn sang Come On Eileen by Dexys Midnight Runners. Michael was impressed by her performance and said:

"You're a star. Everything you are just comes through. You lead with light."

Jadyn and the remaining four finalists will return to the stage on May 20, 2025, when The Voice host Carson Daly will announce the winner of season 27.

The Voice episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

