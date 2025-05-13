The Voice season 27 episode 18 recap - Top 12 compete before the finale 

The Voice season 27 episode 18 premiered on May 12, 2025, on NBC, featuring the Live Semi-Final Performance Battles. The top 12 contestants took the stage to showcase their talents live, competing for a spot in the finale.

Earlier during the Playoffs, the four coaches had narrowed their teams to two contestants. However, for the live semifinal, they were asked to each bring back one eliminated contestant from their team so that they could have three artists representing them in the Top 12.

In the episode, Michael Bublé returned to the coaching panel alongside returning coaches John Legend and Adam Levine. They were joined by first-time coach Kelsea Ballerini.

What happened in The Voice season 27 episode 18?

Twelve contestants—three from each team—took the stage during the live semi-finals in The Voice season 27 episode 18. Voting opened in this episode, with results set to be revealed during the May 13 broadcast. Only five of the twelve contestants will advance to the finale, which is slated to air on May 20.

The episode kicked off with Team Adam's Kolby Cordell, who performed Drink You Away by Justin Timberlake. Through his presentation, the singer was able to showcase his range and stage presence, prompting Adam to call him the best Steal he’s ever made on the show.

"I almost don't need to say anything coz what could I possibly say?" Adam remarked.

The next standout performance of the night came from Team Kelsea’s Alanna Lynise, who presented her rendition of I’m Not That Girl from Wicked. Through the song’s poignant lyrics, she channeled her personal journey. Her coach praised her vulnerability and noted that becoming a mother had given her both strength and emotional depth.

Jadyn Cree from Team Bublé went with his energetic take on I Think We’re Alone Now. Her performance was infused with her retro style connected with the younger audience on set. This was all thanks to her team leader, Michael Bublé, who guided her.

Olivia Kuper Harris shone among the other Team Legend members with her rendition of Someone to Watch Over Me. Singing her track dressed in old-Hollywood glamour, the Voice season 27 contestant was able to transport viewers and Legend into a completely different era, leaving them visibly moved.

Team Legend member RENZO ended the episode with Aerosmith’s Dream On. The singer's sky-high vocals brought Legend to tears.

"That was like at least three times as good as rehearsal... you just look like you're supposed to be here... on all the stages," the The Voice season 27 remarked.

Contestants still on Coaches' teams

Out of the contestants who joined the teams over the five blind auditions, the following 12 are still in the competition:

Team Adam:

Kolby Cordell: 33 years old from Ontario, California

Lucia Flores-Wiseman: 23 years old from Maple Valley, Washington

Conor James: 28 years old from Bridgewater, Massachusetts

Team Kelsea:

Alanna Lynise: 22 years old from Toledo, Ohio

Iris Herrera: 20 years old from Newaygo, Michigan

Jaelen Johnston: 21 years old from Derby, Kansas

Team Legend:

Olivia Kuper Harris: 34 years old from Dallas, Texas

Bryson Battle: 22 years old from Harrisburg, North Carolina

Renzo: 34 years old from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Team Bublé:

Kaiya Hamilton: 27 years old from Atlanta, Georgia

Adam David: 35 years old from Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Jadyn Cree: 24 years old from Lincoln, Nebraska

The Voice season 27 episodes air every Monday on NBC.

