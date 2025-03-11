"Transported us into another era" - The Voice coach Michael Bublé praises Nell Simmons and Olivia Kuper Harris' performances

The Voice season 27, episode 6, titled The Battles Premiere, aired on NBC on March 9. In the episode, coaches Adam Levine, Michael Bublé, Kelsea Ballerini and John Legend pitted two of their team members against each other. The winner of the battle would advance to the next round.

Ad

Episode 6's second battle featured Team Legend's Nell Simmons and Olivia Kuper Harris facing each other to their rendition of Feel Like Making Love by Roberta Flack.

After the harmonious performance, Michael praised the two contestants stating that they were able to transport them and the audience into "another era". He commended Olivia for how "centered" she was and moved her body on the stage.

Meanwhile, the Voice coach pointed out how hard it was for Nell given that Olivia started the song, regardless of the fact he noted that she "killed it."

Ad

Trending

"You ladies transported us into another era, and I loved it. Olivia, I love how centered you were and anchored in your body and on the stage. You look like you belong here. Nell, I think you had a tougher job here, and it's because Olivia went first. But when it was your time, you killed it," he said.

Ad

The Voice coaches react to Nell Simmons and Olivia Kuper Harris' rendition of Feel Like Making Love

Ad

In The Voice season 27, episode 6, Nell Simmons and Olivia Kuper from Team Legend competed against each other to punch their ticket to the Knockouts round.

The duo performed Feel Like Makin' Love by Roberta Flack, delivering a seamless and harmonious rendition. Their voices blended beautifully, creating a charming and well-synchronized performance. John Legend was so impressed with his team members that he gave them a standing ovation.

Adam told both the contestants that they gave a strong presence with their song. However, Nell stood out the most for him, so much so that he admitted that he was wrong for not turning his chair for her during the Blind Auditions.

Ad

"I turned for you, Olivia. And your voice is just so intricate and beautiful. Nell, the way that you sing, it's in your body. And to watch that was really powerful. One thing that I noticed about both of you is that's such a sexy song. And being able to kind of tap into that divine feminine, but on a stage and still kind of find that inner power and show that -- that's a strength as a woman to be able to have as an artist," Kelsea added.

Ad

Meanwhile, Michael chimed that he felt that the Nell and Olivia transported the coaches and the audiences into "another era" with their performance.

Ad

Before the Voice coach John Legend could make his decision, he noted that both of his team members approached the "tone and the feel" of the song perfectly. He praised Olivia for perfectly finding the spots when she should do the runs in the right places with the right flow.

As for Nell, John praised her "poise" and noted that her delivery allowed the audience to fully appreciate the richness and power of her voice, even on a mellow song.

Ad

Ultimately, the Voice coach deemed Olivia the winner of the face off and she advanced to the Knockouts round.

"It was so hard to pick a winner. They were literally so close to each other. But I had to choose Olivia. I love Olivia's voice. The airiness, the reedy-ness of it. But it's also really soulful and grounded, too. I don't think anyone sounds like her. And she could do some really interesting things in the competition," John reacted in his confessional.

Ad

Before Nell could leave the stage, the host reminded the coaches that the Voice Season 27 contestant was available for a Save or Steal. Adam quickly hit his Steal button, but when John pressed his Save button to keep Nell on his team, she chose to stay with him.

The Voice season 27 episodes air every Monday on NBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback