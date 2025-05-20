The Voice season 27 finale night 1 recap: The Top 5 contestants perform

The Voice season 27 returned with a new episode on May 19, 2025. Titled Live Finale Part 1, the segment featured the five finalists stepping on stage to perform one last time for the winner's title. Viewers will have the opportunity to vote overnight, as the victor will be declared on the second night of the finale.

Ad

In part one of the finale, the Top 5 singers presented the coaches with two acts: a ballad and an up-tempo song. It featured guest performances as well as a performance from coach Michael Bublé. While some singers delivered noteworthy acts, others cracked under pressure.

The finalists who took the stage were Renzo from Team John Legend, Lucia Flores-Wiseman from Team Adam Levine, Jadyn Cree and Adam David from Team Michael Bublé, and Jaelen Johnston from Team Kelsea Ballerini.

Ad

Trending

What happened in Part 1 of the finale of The Voice?

Ad

The Voice episode began with Renzo singing Fly Away by Lenny Kravitz. The 34-year-old artist from Philadelphia impressed the judges with his rendition and earned a standing ovation from his mentor. Michael called his performance "flawless," while John thought Renzo's voice had "so much texture and beauty."

Then came Lucia Flores-Wiseman from Team Adam, who presented a cover of Wish You Were Here by Pink Floyd. Kelsea praised her, saying she was a "gift to the stage." The Voice coach Adam said:

Ad

"I've wanted you to stay pure throughout this competition and that's exactly what you did."

Next up was Jadyn Cree, who covered Selena Gomez's hit song Lose You to Love Me. The 24-year-old contestant made Michael emotional with her act and he said he was proud of her. He then stepped on stage to perform I've Got the World on a String by Frank Sinatra.

Jaelen Johnston appeared next and sang What Was I Thinkin' by Dierks Bentley. He forgot the lyrics at the start of the song but continued nevertheless. Kelsea applauded him for continuing the act and not letting his nerves overwhelm him.

Ad

"You really showed up, I'm so proud of you," she added.

Ad

Adam David performed next, singing You Are So Beautiful by Joe Cocker. John appreciated the artist for showing "so much heart," whereas Michael urged America to vote for him.

Lucia took The Voice stage once again to deliver her rendition of Wildflower by Billie Eilish. While reviewing her act, her mentor commented:

"That was so good, that was so amazing. Lucia is not the typical type of Voice winner which is exactly why she should win The Voice."

Ad

Adam impressed the coaches with his second act, as he sang Hard Fought Hallelujah by Brandon Lake and Jelly Roll. He was followed by the season 16 winner of The Voice, Maelyn Jarmon, singing her latest single, Dreamboat.

Soon after, the finalists' performances continued with Jadyn presenting her rendition of Come On Eileen by Dexys Midnight Runners. Her mentor, Michael, was moved by her act and said:

"You're a star. Everything you are just comes through. You lead with light."

Ad

Ad

For ballad performance, Renzo sang Lover, You Should've Come Over by Jeff Buckley. John was pleased with his final act on The Voice and acknowledged the singer's efforts in showing "something new" in his voice before calling him a "superstar."

Jaelen followed Renzo with his cover of Cold by Chris Stapleton. The 21-year-old Derby native pleasantly surprised his coach with her performance, as she said she did not know how good he was until he sang that song.

Ad

The NBC show will return with another episode on May 20, 2025, where the winner of season 27 will be announced.

Stream episodes of The Voice on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More