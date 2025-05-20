"He was the top talent" — American Idol fans react to John Foster losing to Jamal Roberts in the finale

American Idol season 23 concluded on May 18, 2025, after airing a three-hour live episode, studded with guest performances. Breanna Nix, John Foster, and Jamal Roberts competed for the winner's title, but it was Jamal who emerged victorious. Breanna was eliminated earlier in the episode as she failed to make it to the Top 2, whereas John lost to Jamal in the final contest, finishing in second place.

John Foster, the 18-year-old country singer from Addis, Louisiana, reached the Top 2 alongside Jamal but could not secure enough votes to defeat his opponent. In the finale, he performed several times, earning praise and standing ovations from the judges, Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, every time.

Many American Idol fans were unhappy with John's defeat since they wanted him to win the competition. They took to X to share their opinions, claiming John had the potential to become a renowned country artist. However, there were some netizens who said Jamal and John were different and good in their own lanes.

"There is no possible way that John Foster did not win American Idol. Evidently the fix was in. Jamall was good, but nowhere near as good as John Foster. Don’t know how this happened, don’t care, but he was the top talent," a fan wrote.

"I told you it’s all rigged!!! John Foster should have won!! He had the popular vote!!!!" another fan commented.

"John foster was so exceptional it’s not even funny . I hope he continues doing music," a netizen tweeted.

Fans of American Idol runner-up John Foster were disappointed, however, they hoped he would have a successful career.

"John Foster will sell millions more records than Jamal. Foster is a bonafide country music super star. By next year Jamal will be another former American Idol winner looking for a label," a user reacted.

"AMERICA YOU GOT IT WRONG AGAIN JOHN FOSTER SHOULD OF WON…." a person commented.

"John Foster… you have the hearts of so many… continue your journey towards your future," another fan wrote.

"John Foster is so so good! He’s going to have very successful career!" one user posted.

Other fans of the ABC show expressed a similar sentiment.

"Jamal is an amazing singer. He is incredibly talented. John Foster is the next George Strait. They will both be successful," a person reacted.

"Not happy with the news it interrupted American Idol! John @_johnfmusic should have won! His single is beautiful Go listen! I’m hoping @blakeshelton gets to listen to him. He’s a true country artist," another netizen commented.

"Nailed it" — American Idol judge Lionel Richie comments on John Foster's rendition of Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American) by Toby Keith

While speaking to Artist-in-Residence Jelly Roll, John Foster said he wanted to sing Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American) for all the viewers and his fans, without whom he could not have made it so far into the competition.

John received a standing ovation from all three judges for his act. Lionel said:

"Perfect song, my friend, and you just nailed it, nailed it, nailed it."

Carrie praised John for putting his best foot forward and added that she was proud of everything he had accomplished throughout the competition. Luke mentioned that it was a "privilege" to watch John grow as an artist.

Later in the episode, John sang Country Roads by John Denver as a tribute to his hometown, Addis.

The American Idol panelists were equally impressed by his rendition of the classic John Denver song. At the end of his performance, Lionel encouraged viewers to vote for John. Carrie said the song choice was "great," as it made everyone sing along.

However, despite the praise, John failed to make the cut and win American Idol. Netizens on X were disappointed with his loss.

American Idol season 23 episodes can be streamed on Hulu.

