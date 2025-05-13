Here's why I think American Idol judge Carrie Underwood's critique of Jamal Roberts' performance sounded off

**Disclaimer: This American Idol article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

American Idol season 23 has now reached the last stage of the competition, with its final three revealed during the May 12, 2025, episode. Titled Disney Night No. 2, the segment saw Breanna Nix, Jamal Roberts, and John Foster move on to the last phase of the contest by eliminating Slater Nalley and Thunderstorm Artis.

In the episode, the singers continued singing Disney songs, as each performed two sets, vying to secure the viewers' support and their votes. Among the hopefuls was 27-year-old P.E. teacher from Meridian, Mississippi, Jamal Roberts, who presented the American Idol panelists with two show-stopping performances.

For his first set, he sang Ain't No Mountain High Enough from Remember the Titans, and in his second, he covered Beauty and the Beast from Beauty and the Beast. In my opinion, both his acts were not just in sync with the theme of the night but also consistent in showcasing how versatile and able Jamal was as an artist and a performer.

However, one panelist felt otherwise. Carrie Underwood, while commenting on Jamal's rendition of Ain't No Mountain High Enough said:

"I will say, with this song, I feel like you missed such an opportunity to like move around and like, entertain... We are getting close to the end here, and it is time to pull out all the stops, and we know you have that in you. So, like, pull us all in, not just with your voice but with everything else you got going on, like, put a 100% of yourself into it."

In my opinion, Carrie's critique of Jamal's performance sounded off because it was directed toward the artist who was undisputedly one of the biggest performers of American Idol season 23. If one looks back at Jamal's track record, he has delivered some show-stopping performances, dancing, grooving, and utilizing the stage to its full potential.

American Idol star Jamal Roberts has never failed to entertain

Ever since auditioning for American Idol, Jamal has maintained his reputation as a performer, not only as a vocalist, but as a well-rounded performer who understood the dynamics of stage use and was capable of capturing the attention of viewers with his stage presence.

It is his ability to perform that makes him stand out from the crowd, and his performances are unique. It is a key quality, I believe, that the winner of a music show must possess if that person intends to make a career outside the competition. While good vocals are a must, I feel, a true artist must be able to perform.

By performing, I do not mean one must have background dancers or a giant setup on stage, but should be able to hold the crowd's attention with their stage presence and personality. Jamal, in this regard, lived up to his reputation. Although he did not walk the length of the stage, he swayed to the rhythm of the song and kept up with the spirit of the song with his gestures and hand movements.

This is why I feel Carrie's judgment of the American Idol's singer's act felt more odd than fair because not every act needed the artist to move from one corner of the stage to the other to "entertain." She also mentioned how she expected him to "pull out all the stops" and give his performances his best effort, implying he had not invested himself in his act.

In my opinion, the judgment could not be more wrong. Jamal, out of all the other contestants on American Idol, especially the other two in the Top 3, was the only person with a diverse portfolio of performances. Throughout his stay on the show, he has proved that he can sing any song that is given to him. Lionel Richie echoed a similar sentiment in this week's episode, saying:

"You have the ability to Jamalerize everything. You could take Three Blind Mice and turn it into a soulful song."

From his ballad-like performance of Heal by Tom Odell to his dance number singing, Shout, Pts. 1 & 2 by The Isley Brothers, Jamal has proved why he was worthy of the spot in the Top 3. Therefore, to urge the contestant to rework himself to "pull us all in" sounded off, especially when he had been doing so far in the contest.

When compared to singers like John Foster, who has consistently performed with his guitar in his hand, standing in one place, Jamal surely stands out, not just vocally but as a performer with a knack for entertaining. To say that Jamal needs to put "a 100%" of himself into his acts is a disservice to everything he has given to the show so far, as it undermines his capabilities.

Carrie Underwood at the Opry 100: A Live Celebration, NBC (Image via Getty)

I believe Carrie's negative review at this stage of the competition, when Jamal had not only proved his worth, sounded unfair. More so, because his performance of Ain't No Mountain High Enough was just as good with Jamal swaying on his spot.

To say that she knew he had "that" in him implies that she expected Jamal to prove himself, disqualifying everything he had presented to the panelists during the contest. I firmly believe that had Carrie been fair with her judgment, many others, especially John, would have been called out for his stagnancy and lack of stage presence.

American Idol season 23 can be streamed on Hulu.

