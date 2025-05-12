I believe American Idol star Gabby Samone deserved to be in the Top 5

**Disclaimer: This American Idol article is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

American Idol season 23 is inching closer to its finale with its Top 5 contestants announced in the May 11 episode. The segment saw the contestants singing Disney-themed songs, followed by Mother's Day tributes. After the performances concluded, host Ryan Seacrest announced the nationwide vote results to reveal that Gabby Samone and Mattie Pruitt had been eliminated from the show.

While Mattie Pruitt's elimination seemed fair, when compared to where she stood in competition with the other contestants, Gabby Samone's elimination was, in my opinion, a major upset. I firmly believe she deserved a spot among the Top 5 contestants if one looks at her track record on American Idol.

Gabby not only encapsulated the stage with her diva-like presence but wowed the crowd and the panelists with her renditions of big numbers by Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, Beyoncé, Aretha Franklin, Jennifer Hudson, Nina Simone, Mary J Blige, and more. In my opinion, apart from Breanna Nix, the contest needed a strong female contender with a big voice like Gabby's.

I strongly believe Gabby had what it took not only to reach the last stage of the competition but also to become a standout voice in the industry. If American Idol is considered the platform that gives the music industry singers worthy of winning awards, I will say Gabby was the singer the industry needed, when compared to some of the other participants who made it into the Top 5.

If there were a female counterpart to challenge Jamal Roberts, who I believe should be the winner of American Idol season 23, it was Gabby. Her elimination was a disservice not only to her fans but also to her talent and potential to become something greater outside the show.

American Idol star Gabby Samone had a noteworthy stage presence

The latest episode of American Idol eliminated Mattie and Gabby from the running for the winner's title. I believe the consensus regarding Mattie was correct because, in my opinion, she sounded and appeared underconfident on stage, especially when compared to her co-stars. At this stage in the competition, each contestant needed to convey their emotions to the viewers.

While Mattie might have failed to accomplish that goal, Gabby had never lacked that quality. Starting as a nervous singer during her auditions, singing A Natural Woman by Aretha Franklin, Gabby had come a long way.

In my opinion, her May 5 performance singing Hero by Mariah Carey was the only time her vocals were not at their best. However, that cannot be the only reason to vote someone off. Every contestant has had a bad day or two on American Idol. Even Jamal had a subpar performance when he sang Undo It by Carrie Underwood on Ladies' Night. I believe the song did not suit his voice.

However, he stayed because viewers are aware of his potential and his ability to excel outside the show. I think the same logic should have been applied while judging Gabby. Based on her performances in the latest episode, where she sang How Far I'll Go from Moana and Home from The Wiz, Gabby was worthy of a spot in the Top 5.

She utilized the Disney song to showcase her range, and then her Mother's Day tribute to show her nuanced voice. The American Idol judges also appreciated her act, as Carrie Underwood said:

"Your voice was made for songs like that. Like he [Lionel Richie] said, with everything just building up and then you got those high notes just in spades, just in the bag, um, it was a really great performance."

However, in my opinion, Gabby's second act of the night, her Mother's Day tribute, was even better, showing why she had made it so far into the competition. She flaunted her range, her grunge, and the whistle in her voice to make it a rounded performance.

While American Idol panelist Lionel Richie said Gabby's act was a show-stopping performance, Luke Bryan complimented her for taking the night "to a whole new level."

Although contestants like John Foster (a fan favorite), Slater Nalley, and Thunderstorm Artis are good singers, I believe they lack the star quality that Gabby has. Gabby, on stage, is confident, big, and unmissable. Her song choices and genre of music (pop and R&B) stand out and resonate with a larger crowd when compared to the participants singing country music.

For instance, when Gabby's rendition of Home is compared to John's performance of Believe by Brooks & Dunn, I think Gabby had the upper hand, quality-wise.

From the show's perspective, I believe Gabby should have stayed in the competition because she could have become a star outside the contest, considering her personality and aura on stage.

I firmly believe Thunderstorm Artis, who was in the bottom three with Gabby and Mattie, advanced because he sang an original song, dedicated to his wife. The emotional motivation behind the song choice cannot be avoided when deliberating whether he deserved a spot in the Top 5 over Gabby.

Although Gabby was removed from the show, I believe she deserved a spot in the Top 5 based on her noteworthy performances throughout the competition.

American Idol episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

