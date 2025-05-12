"THERE IS NO WAY JOHN MADE TOP 5"— American Idol fans react to Gabby Samone's shocking elimination

In American Idol season 23's Disney Night, two contestants were eliminated short of the Top 5, Mattie Pruitt and Gabby Samone. Ahead of the latest elimination, the contestants sang two songs each, including Gabby, who sang, How Far I'll Go from Moanna, and Home from The Wiz.

Ad

Gabby was praised by the judges for her performances, but didn't receive enough votes to advance to the next round. Fans online reacted to the contestant's elimination and were upset to see her go. Comparing Gabby to some of the other contestants who made it through, one person wrote on X:

"STOP LETTING TEENAGERS VOTE THERE IS NO WAY JOHN MADE TOP 5 OVER GABBY PLEASE IM GONNA BE SICK."

Ad

Trending

Netizens react to Gabby Samone's elimination (Image via X/@realityteas)

"I'm a white man. But WTF America??? Gabby should have been top 5 EASY!!!! I don't know if the vote is underrepresented by the black community or what. But NO WAY IN HELL is Breanna better than Gabby," a fan commented.

Ad

"My top 5 made it 4/5. I would replace John with Gabby. Gabby’s very talented, but Breanna is too and she’s more technically sound. But Gabby should be top 5 in my opinion," a tweet read.

Fans of American Idol season 23 called Gabby the "best female vocalist" the show had seen in years:

"The best female vocalist on Idol in years has been voted out. Gabby, your career will be limitless. I’ll be back to vote for vocalist’s once again. It’s now Jamal to win & Jamal only," a person wrote.

Ad

"I mean I am PISSED! Gabby didn’t have not one BAD PERFORMANCE since she’s been on Idol and y’all chose Slater and his harmonica and John from State Farm and his guitar over Gabby?!? I’m done," a fan commented.

"Gabby, you absolutely got robbed tonight! My heart is broken right now.... You had the best performance, and never in my wildest dreams did i think this would turn out like this! America you got this wroooong," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of American Idol season 23 further said:

"And ain’t no way John, Slater, and RainStorm should be in the top 5 and Gabby isn’t because let’s be honest she can sing ALL 3 of them under the table," a person wrote.

"REALLY ?? GABBY ?? Out of slater & John who was the same person ? Yall don’t like black women and it shows… I hope she get her dues.. she need to audition on the voice. They will treat her with RESPECT," a fan commented.

Ad

"This is a very hard Disney song to sing"— Lin-Manuel Miranda comments on Gabby singing How Far I'll Go on American Idol season 23

Ad

In American Idol season 23 episode 17, Gabby's first song of the night was How Far I'll Go from Moanna. She met with guest mentor Lin-Manuel Miranda, and when he asked her what she wanted to sing, she told him it was a song he wrote.

"This is a very hard Disney song to sing. It's pretty rangy. It's pretty wordy," he said.

Gabby commented on her rehearsal and said that the "words were wording" since some of the lines were like a tongue twister. Lin-Manuel told Gabby the story of what happened when he wrote the Disney song and told her that he was stuck and went back to his childhood home.

Ad

When Gabby took the American Idol season 23 stage, Lionel Richie stood up in appreciation of her song. Chiming in on her performance, he said that he didn't know whether the judges were "spoiled" that Gabby usually had "that showstopping." He added that he knew it was coming, and it happened.

Carrie said the American Idol season 23 star's voice was made for songs like the one she chose, and Luke noted that it was the most "clear" he had ever heard Gabby deliver a song from "top to bottom."

Ad

At the end of the episode, it was revealed that Gabby Samone didn't make it to the next stage of the competition, and fans online were shocked.

Fans can watch Gabby Samone's compete American Idol season 23 journey by streaming the show on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More