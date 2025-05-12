"Our winner"— American Idol fans react to Jamal Roberts' rendition of Go the Distance

In American Idol season 23 episode 16, Jamal Roberts chose Go the Distance from Hercules to sing as part of the Disney Night. He met with Lin-Manuel Miranda, the mentor of the night, to rehearse.

Hearing the contestant's voice, the mentor said that he had a "remarkable" voice that he knew how to use and was impressed by him. Later on the stage, the judges and the audience also appreciated Jamal's rendition of Go the Distance.

Fans online also reacted to Jamal Roberts' latest performance and sang his praises. One person wrote on X:

"Jamal Roberts is our winner."

"Jamal is phenomenal, and this is a perfect song choice for him! He should be the winner this year he’s amazing," a fan commented.

"Just crown Jamal the winner already. There’s no need to even have next weeks shows. From the opening note that was crazy!" a tweet read.

Fans of American Idol season 23 felt that the contestant out on a "masterclass" on the show:

"Jamal putting on a masterclass tonight. Whew. If this man don't win," a person wrote.

"Jamal- Wow. My favorite performance of the night. What a delight that was. Jamal knows how to deliver," a fan commented.

"I think Jamal will be taking it this season and I’m not mad at ALL," a tweet read.

Fans of American Idol season 23 further said:

"Sing Jamal!! I almost threw my phone at the TV but both would've been damaged," a person wrote.

"What Jamal and Gabby do on the stage every week is just in a whole different ball park than the rest of the contestants. They are cruising through while Jamal and Gabby put it the real work," a fan commented.

"This one just spoke to me in a different way"— Jamal Roberts explains why he chose to sing Go the Distance from Hercules on American Idol season 23

In American Idol season 23 episode 16, Jamal Roberts sang Go the Distance by Michael Bolton, which was a part of Hercules. When he met with Lin-Manuel Miranda, the mentor asked him why he chose that particular song.

"I'm a lyric person and this one just spoke to me in a different way," he said.

The American Idol season 23 contestant added that he had been through some dark times in his life, which is why he chose the Hercules song. Jamal Roberts added that he felt connected to the words and that he had been a dreamer.

Jamal added that he wanted to "do this singing thing" since he was a kid and said he could see himself in Hercules's story because the Disney character was strong but had his weak moments. Lin-Manuel told the contestant that he couldn't think of a better song for Jamal in terms of his standing in American Idol season 23, and told the cameras that it was a smart choice.

"It's Hercules saying I can go the distance, and Jamal's this close to going the distance," the mentor added.

After Jamal Roberts performed the song on stage, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie gave him a standing ovation. Carrie Underwood was the first judge to share her feedback and said that everything they threw at him, the singer put himself out there and made the task look easy.

Lionel noted that he had an ability, while Luke added that he just "got that special stuff." Fans online also commented on Jamal Roberts' rendition of the Hercules song and praised him. They even declared him a winner of American Idol season 23 online.

Jamal Roberts was one of the contestants who advanced to the Top 5 of the ABC show. Tune in on Monday, May 12, 2025, to see his next performance on American Idol season 23.

