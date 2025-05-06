“Crown him”- American Idol fans praise Jamal Roberts singing I Believe by Fantasia

American Idol season 23 episode 16 was released on May 5. It featured a Judges Song Contest, where each contestant was given three songs, one from each judge. They then had to choose one song to sing from the three provided. The judge whose song was picked by the competitor received a point, and the judge with the highest points at the end of the episode would win.

With Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan holding the helms of the episode, public votes decided the Top 6, while one was saved by the judges to make the Top 7. Jamal chose to sing Lionel's pick for him, I Believe by Fantasia. The 27-year-old was praised for his delivery of the song and even got the judges emotional.

Fans of American Idol and Jamal Roberts both came to X to react to his performance in the Top 8 of the season. Some thought he was going to be the winner, while others pointed out traits in his performance that made him a deserving contender.

"Jamal is insane like crown him the winner please," a fan said.

"I Believe is one of my favorite Idol winning songs. Jamal took it to places even Fantasia didn't. I absolutely loved his take on it. Freaking sensational," said another.

"I tweeted this when Fantasia was the mentor!!! I knew Jamal would tear up Fantasia’s “I Believe” song!!!" added a third.

"Jamal did @TasiasWord proud!!!" commented another.

Some fans of American Idol praised his overall performance and said he deserved to win.

"JAMAL is just incredible oh my god… I feel and believe every single note. If he doesn’t win American Idol, something is SERIOUSLY wrong. Runner-up for best performance was GABBY. The judges call her a star every week, and it’s absolutely correct," an X user wrote.

"Jamal Roberts #AmericanIdol Wishing you everything good in the world, you have a beautiful soulful voice that I want to hear for the rest of my life. Hoping so hard that you win this for yourself and your sweet family," another user wrote.

"Every single week Jamal makes me a believer! He is going to win #AmericanIdol and he is an amazing singer and dad!" commented one.

"I just have to say Jamal is my favorite hands down! It doesn’t matter what he sings, he kills it every time!" wrote another.

Jamal Roberts' American Idol season 23 episode 16 performance and what the judges had to say about it

Before his performance, it was announced that Jamal had just welcomed a baby girl. He was then confused between Fantasia and Stevie Wonder but eventually chose the former, which was selected for him by Lionel Richie. The 27-year-old was first praised by the American Idol alum turned judge, Carrie Underwood, for his song delivery.

Lionel, who chose the song, complimented his choice and added that Jamal's execution had him crying. Luke shared the same feelings because even his eyes teared up listening to Jamal sing. He added:

"I don't know if I've ever seen anybody connect the heart to the head to the voice like you're able to do."

He told him how he made him and called his ability to do so a God given gift.

For more updates on Jamal's life, fans of American Idol can follow the star on his official Instagram page, @officialjamalroberts.

