"A healthy, beautiful baby girl that was born today" — American Idol's Top 7 star Jamal Roberts welcomes a third child

Season 23 of American Idol aired a new segment on May 5, 2025, in which the Top 8 contestants performed for a spot among the Top 7 participants of the show. Jamal Roberts was hopeful and reached the Top 7 with over 1 million votes. However, he had another major development in his life, which he shared with the producers during a confessional before his performance.

"I did have a beautiful baby girl. It was so personal to me that I did not share it right away, but I have a healthy, beautiful baby girl that was born today," Jamal said.

The American Idol contestant, and father of two daughters, Lyrik and Harmoni, revealed that his third daughter's name was Gianna Grace Adams. Jamal, a 27-year-old P.E. teacher from Meridian, Mississippi, broke the news while playing a game with the producers behind the camera.

"Daddy will always be there for you" — American Idol star Jamal Roberts sends a message to his newborn daughter

During a game of Two Truths and a Lie, Jamal provided the producers with three options to guess which were the truths and which was the lie. He said he was a master flautist, had a brand-new baby, and could swim underwater but not on top of it. While the producers deliberated, Jamal revealed that he was a subacquatic swimmer and had welcomed his third child earlier that day.

The American Idol contestants' older daughters, Lyrik and Harmoni, have appeared on screen a few times during Jamal's performances. The first time viewers saw them was during Jamal's audition, and the most recent was when they joined him on stage during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-themed episode.

Now, Jamal had expanded his family, having welcomed another member into the group.

For the latest episode of American Idol, the Top 8 contestants had to select one of the three songs selected by the judges, Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. The three songs presented to him were I Believe by Fantasia, Lately by Stevie Wonder, and Grenade by Bruno Mars. Jamal ultimately decided to sing the Fantasia song.

Soon after, Jamal took the American Idol stage and presented a noteworthy rendition of the song, leaving the panelists and the artist in residence in awe of his act. Jamal received a standing ovation from the judges and the crowd in the studio.

After his performance concluded, host Ryan Seacrest asked Jamal if he wanted to send a message to his newborn daughter.

"Daddy will always be there for you. Always," Jamal said.

While commenting on Jamal's act, Jelly Roll praised him for singing "with conviction." American Idol judge Lionel Richie said Jamal was "an emotional being" whose words were "soulful and meaningful."

He stated that the song was the "perfect choice" for Jamal. However, he pointed out that it was Jamal's execution of it that had everyone in tears. Carrie Underwood added a similar sentiment, saying:

"Lionel made an excellent song choice for you, and you delivered it beautifully."

After all the performances concluded, Ryan joined the Top 8 contestants on stage to reveal the verdict of the nation. Slater Nalley, Thunderstorm Artis, Gabby Samone, Breanna Nix, Jamal Roberts, and John Foster advanced to the next stage of the competition based on the nationwide vote, leaving Mattie Pruitt and Josh King in the bottom two.

The final decision to save one contestant from the two rested in the hands of Luke and Lionel, the winners of the judge contest. After a brief discussion, they announced Mattie's name, sending her to the Top 7 of American Idol, eliminating Josh.

Stream American Idol episodes on Hulu.

