"Does not stop giving"— American Idol's Gabby Samone pays tribute to her mom, Charoletta, with Home from The Wiz 

American Idol season 23's Top 7 performed twice during Disney Night, which streamed live on Sunday, May 11, 2025. The episode saw the contestants pick songs that were featured in Disney movies and for one of her performances, Gabby Samone honored her mother, Charoletta, with Home from The Wiz as the episode fell on the same day as Mother's Day.

Gabby and her mother, Charoletta, spoke to the cameras together, a clip of which was played during the episode. In the confessional, Gabby explained that Home made her think of her mom, and got emotional.

Gabby noted that her mother raised eight children but had been a mother to so many people, and she didn't know anyone else with a heart like Charoletta's.

"She does not stop giving," Gabby added.

"I'm about to cry"— Gabby Samone's mom, Charoletta, gets emotional over her daughter's words in American Idol season 23 episode 17

In a joint confessional with her mother, American Idol season 23 contestant Gabby Samone explained why she chose Home from The Wiz. She explained that the lyrics of the song resonated with her and made her think of her mother.

She added that she was grateful that she was Charoletta's daughter and noted that while everyone wanted her mother to be theirs, Charoletta was her mother. The contestant's mom told her she was "so happy" to be her mom, and Gabby asked her if she was about to cry.

"Yeah, I'm about to cry," Charoletta replied.

Gabby's performance earned her a loud cheer from the audience and praises from the judges. Luke Bryan joked that he wanted to be a "mama." He then complimented the American Idol season 23 singer and said it may have been his favorite out of all of Gabby's performances so far. He praised her confidence and delivery and said she was "on it," and took it to another level.

Lionel Richie also praised Gabby's rendition of Home, and said she sang like she was "closing the show." He asked her if she knew what he meant and said it was "completely done." Carrie Underwood said that Gabby's talent was ridiculous and said that she delivered week after week.

"I'm in awe," she added.

As Ryan Seacrest joined the contestant on stage, the host praised her and called her a star. He asked her about her mother, and Gabby revealed she had gone back home. The host asked if the American Idol season 23 participant wanted to say anything to her mother, and Gabby said she loved her mother.

The contestant stated that Charoletta was the "greatest" person in the world and that her heart was "just pure." As Gabby got emotional, she said her mother kept giving, and that the performance was for her mother.

Her rendition of Home wasn't her first performance of the night, as Gabby initially took the stage with How Far I'll Go from Moana. She met with Lin-Manuel Miranda ahead of her performance and told him she was about to sing a song he wrote.

Lionel Richie gave her a standing ovation for the same, as the judges praised Gabby's performance. He told her that he loved her performance, while Carrie Underwood praised her song of choice. She told her that she looked comfortable and confident, and that it was a "solid way" to start the show.

The American Idol season 23 judge, Luke Bryan, told her that he had heard her be soft in some of her songs, but noted that she was extremely clear in her rendition of the Moana song.

"And then at the end, I mean, you gave us the Gabby that we know but your clarity in the front was really well done," he added.

Gabby Samone was not one of the Top 5 contestants of American Idol season 23, and was eliminated from the competition after not receiving enough votes from the public.

American Idol season 23 will return on Monday, May 12, 2025, as the Top 5 continue the Disney-themed performances on ABC.

