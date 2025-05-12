American Idol season 23 episode 17 recap: Top 7 perform Disney classics as America votes live for the final 5

American Idol season 23 episode 17, aired May 11, 2025, answered the key question of which contestants advanced to the Top 5 following Disney Night and the Mother’s Day tribute. The episode featured performances from the American Idol Top 7, each delivering two songs— one from the Disney catalog and one as a tribute to their mothers or maternal figures.

After nationwide live voting, the episode concluded with the elimination of two artists. Slater Nalley, Breanna Nix, John Foster, Jamal Roberts, and Thunderstorm Artis advanced to the American Idol top 5. Gabby Samone and Mattie Pruitt were eliminated at the end of the episode.

Disney Night and Mother's Day tribute overview on American Idol season 23

Top 7 takes on Disney classics

Each contestant selected a Disney song and performed it live. Gabby Samone chose How Far I’ll Go from Moana. Jamal Roberts performed Go the Distance from Hercules. Breanna Nix sang Reflection from Mulan, and John Foster performed Almost There from The Princess and the Frog.

Slater Nalley selected Can You Feel the Love Tonight from The Lion King, Mattie Pruitt performed Remember Me from Coco, and Thunderstorm Artis sang Colors of the Wind from Pocahontas.

Each of the remaining American Idol contestants also had the opportunity to receive guidance from guest mentor Lin-Manuel Miranda prior to their performances.

Mother’s Day dedications

The second round of performances featured songs dedicated to mothers and influential women in the contestants' lives. Gabby Samone performed Home from The Wiz. Jamal Roberts sang A Change Is Gonna Come by Sam Cooke. Breanna Nix chose Like My Mother Does by Lauren Alaina.

John Foster sang Believe by Brooks & Dunn. Slater Nalley performed Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right by Bob Dylan. Mattie Pruitt sang Those Kind of Women by Lauren Alaina, and Thunderstorm Artis performed an original song titled Out of the Blue.

All performances were evaluated by judges Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, and Lionel Richie, and the live voting process began during the episode.

Live results and final top 5 revealed

At the end of the night on American Idol, host Ryan Seacrest revealed the results of over 20 million live votes cast by viewers. The contestants announced as safe were Slater Nalley, Breanna Nix, John Foster, Jamal Roberts, and Thunderstorm Artis. This left Gabby Samone and Mattie Pruitt eliminated from the competition.

Gabby had previously been praised for both of her performances and had not been in the bottom group before this week. Mattie had been saved by the judges in a prior episode but did not receive enough votes this week to remain in the competition.

With the top 5 now confirmed, the competition moves into its final stretch. The remaining contestants will perform again on Monday night in a second Disney-themed episode featuring hero and villain songs. After that episode, the Top 3 will be determined.

The three finalists will advance to the season finale, where one contestant will be crowned the winner of American Idol season 23. The next episode will determine which contestants will continue in the competition and which two will be eliminated ahead of the finale.

Watch the next round of American Idol every Sunday and Monday at 8 pm ET on ABC.

