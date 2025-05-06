"It’s been life-changing" — American Idol season 23 star Breanna Nix shares her gratitude after making it to the Top 7

After securing a spot in the Top 7 on American Idol season 23, Breanna Nix took to social media to reflect on the journey so far and express her appreciation for the support she’s received.

“I’ve grown so much through this whole journey—it’s been life-changing,” she shared.

Nix advanced during the May 5, 2025, episode following her performance of Independence Day by Martina McBride. It drew praise from the judges and earned her enough public votes during the show’s live voting window.

Breanna Nix reacts to reaching the Top 7 on American Idol season 23

Breanna Nix thanks supporters

On May 6, 2025, Breanna Nix shared a message on Instagram celebrating her placement in the Top 7. The caption read:

"This song means so much to me, and getting to cover the amazing @martinamcbride was such an honor. Thank you guys SO much for voting me into the Top 7!! I’m honestly just so grateful for all the love and support."

In the same post, Nix expressed her hopes for the future, sharing her excitement about one day performing her "own" original music in front of an audience. Alongside reflecting on her journey in the competition, she highlighted the personal significance of the reward that comes with reaching the Top 7. She added:

“Also… my boy is THRILLED to be going to Disneyland—thank you again, from the bottom of my heart.”

The Disneyland trip is part of the show’s annual tradition in the lead-up to the Mother’s Day episode of American Idol.

Performance recap and Top 7 results

During the May 5 episode of American Idol season 23, each contestant participated in the Judges’ Song Contest. Breanna Nix selected Independence Day by Martina McBride, a song she connected with deeply due to her mother’s past experience with domestic abuse.

Despite missing a few words during her performance, she received positive feedback from Carrie Underwood, who said she “didn’t miss a beat.” Luke Bryan, who confirmed he selected the song for her, called it “amazingly challenging.”

He also noted that it showcased the “Martina McBride purity” in her vocal tone. Nix correctly guessed that Bryan had been behind the choice, and her rendition contributed to her advancement.

After all performances concluded on American Idol, host Ryan Seacrest announced the Top 6 vote-getters: Slater Nalley, Thunderstorm Artis, Gabby Samone, Breanna Nix, Jamal Roberts, and John Foster. That left Mattie Pruitt and Josh King in the bottom two.

Judges Bryan and Lionel Richie, who were tied in the Judges’ Song Contest, discussed the decision with Carrie Underwood. However, she declined to vote, stating she didn’t want to be responsible for eliminating a contestant. Ultimately, Bryan and Richie chose to save Pruitt, finalizing the Top 7.

Earlier in the broadcast, Nix also performed Something in the Water with Mattie Pruitt as part of a duet tribute to Underwood. The judge responded emotionally and said she felt “very honored” by the performance.

Breanna Nix and the remaining contestants will return for the next live show, airing on Mother’s Day, as they continue competing for a spot in the season finale.

Watch American Idol season 23 on Sundays and Mondays at 8 PM ET on ABC, with episodes also available to stream on Hulu.

