"I’ll never take for granted" — American Idol season 23 star Mattie Pruitt reflects on performance as she makes the Top 8

After a night filled with tribute performances and live voting, Mattie Pruitt advanced to the Top 8 on American Idol season 23. Her appearance on the May 4 episode, which featured songs by iconic female artists, was marked by an emotional performance and a personal milestone.

Reflecting on the result the next day, the 16-year-old American Idol contestant shared a message with her supporters on Instagram on May 5, 2025, writing:

"To be standing here in the Top 8 is something I’ll never take for granted."

As the competition narrows, Mattie Pruitt now prepares for the next live performance round alongside the other remaining contestants.

Mattie Pruitt advances to Top 8 after emotional Miranda Lambert tribute on American Idol season 23

Mattie performs The House That Built Me

In the American Idol episode, Mattie sang Miranda Lambert’s The House That Built Me, which aligned with the theme of celebrating women in music. Although she had not played guitar live on the show before, she incorporated it into her performance after receiving advice from Lambert during rehearsals.

After the performance, Mattie appeared visibly emotional. Judge Lionel Richie commended her composure, stating she held her emotions “perfectly.” Carrie Underwood remarked:

“We were hanging on every single note. Every single word. That was really quite brilliant, I think. Toward the end I was trying to hold my own tears in. That was really great, Mattie.”

Following the broadcast, Mattie reflected on her experience in an Instagram caption posted on May 5. She wrote:

“Tonight was emotional in every way. I put my whole heart into that song, and I truly felt every word... THANK YOU for voting, praying, and cheering me on. Your love carried me through that stage tonight.”

On the same Instagram post, Mattie reminded her followers of the importance of continued support and clon, writing:

“We’re not done yet—voting opens again TOMORROW NIGHT, and I’ll need you more than ever to keep this dream going."

She closed her message with a note of gratitude:

"Thank you for believing in me.”

Live votes determine the Top 8

American Idol season 23 viewers were responsible for voting during the episode, with the results revealed live at the end of the night by host Ryan Seacrest. The contestants who secured enough votes to continue in the competition are: Mattie Pruitt, Jamal Roberts, Breanna Nix, Josh King, John Foster, Slater Nalley, Gabby Samone, and Thunderstorm Artis.

Meanwhile, Kolbi Jordan and Canaan James Hill received the lowest number of votes and were eliminated from the competition. Their departure also meant that all platinum ticket holders have now exited the season.

As with previous American Idol eliminations, the voting process played a central role in shaping the group moving forward. The judges—Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie—offered critiques but did not impact the outcome.

The American Idol Top 8 contestants, including Mattie, will return to the stage on May 5 for the judges’ song contest, which marks another turning point in the season. Voting will open again during the broadcast as the remaining singers compete for a spot in the next round.

American Idol season 23 continues to air on Sundays and Mondays at 8 PM ET on ABC. It is available to stream anytime on Hulu.

