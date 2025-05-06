“Out of the stratosphere” – American Idol judge Lionel Richie makes his feelings known about Breanna Nix’s performance

Breanna Nix delivered a powerful rendition of Martina McBride’s Independence Day during the May 5 episode of American Idol, as part of the Judges’ Song Contest. The performance helped her secure a spot in the Top 7, despite a brief lyrical stumble.

“It was out of the stratosphere,”

judge Lionel Richie declared on the American Idol stage, making his admiration for Nix’s performance clear. The May 5 episode of American Idol required each of the eight remaining contestants to choose from three songs secretly picked by judges Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood.

Without knowing who selected which option, the singers had to pick the song they felt best suited their voice. Nix’s choice, Independence Day, was Bryan’s pick. He praised her voice for its “Martina McBride purity” and commended her recovery after the brief mistake.

Richie’s reaction highlighted just how far Nix has come since her initial audition. By the end of the episode, Josh King was eliminated, while Mattie Pruitt was saved by the judges, joining Nix and five others in the next round.

Breanna Nix delivers a standout American Idol performance

Breanna Nix chose Martina McBride’s Independence Day during the May 5 broadcast of American Idol, which featured the return of the Judges’ Song Contest format. After narrowing her selection from three unknown judge-assigned songs — The Blessing, Dangerous Woman, Independence Day — Nix picked the song that ultimately showcased her vocal strength and emotional range.

The song was selected for her by judge Luke Bryan. During the live episode on May 5, Bryan told Nix that it had the same purity as a Martina McBride track, and that she delivered it beautifully. He acknowledged the song’s difficulty and added,

“That is an amazingly challenging song. I didn’t understand the emotional ties you had to that song … missing a word or two is no big deal. The ease at which you hit those high notes was tremendous. You hit notes like that effortlessly.”

Lionel Richie offered even higher praise, saying her performance was “out of the stratosphere,” a clear indication of how strongly her rendition resonated with him. Carrie Underwood also weighed in during the May 5 episode, acknowledging that Nix had missed a couple of notes but complimented her ability to recover without losing momentum.

Nix had previously impressed the judges with her Top 8-securing performance of Adele’s Water Under the Bridge. Speaking with Parade following the May 5 episode, Nix discussed how her perspective had evolved since her American Idol audition.

“I do feel like I belong now,” she said. “When I first came into American Idol, I was hoping that I would just get through the audition, and not even get through to the point of getting a Golden Ticket, but just to make it through that moment.” She added, “Believing in yourself is really weird, but it’s a powerful thing. And I’m so happy that I’m finally being able to experience it.”

Her correct guess that Bryan had selected Independence Day gave him the first point in the judge song selection competition, which ultimately ended in a tie between him and Richie.

What else happened in the American Idol episode

The May 5 episode of American Idol featured the Top 8 contestants performing songs chosen by the judges as part of the ongoing Judges’ Song Contest. Highlights included standout performances from Breanna Nix, and Jamal Roberts, who moved the audience with Fantasia’s I Believe.

Carrie Underwood praised several contestants, including Thunderstorm Artis and John Foster, for their emotional delivery and authenticity. Gabby Samone stood out with her rendition of Hero, earning praise for her stage presence.

By the end of the night, six contestants were voted into the Top 7 by America: Nix, Artis, Samone, Roberts, Foster, and Slater Nalley. Judges saved Mattie Pruitt, eliminating Josh King.

Watch new episodes of American Idol season 23 every Sunday-Monday on ABC.

