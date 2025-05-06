"The right choice was made"— American Idol fans react to judges eliminating Josh instead of Mattie ahead of Top 7

American Idol season 23 saw the Top 8 take to the stage during the Judge's Song Contest this week on Monday, May 5, 2025. The segment saw the contestants perform songs based on choices given to them by the judges, followed by one of the bottom two contestants being saved from elimination.

While Gabby, Jamal, John, Slater, Breanna and Thunderstorm Artis advanced to the Top 7, Mattie and Josh found themselves in the bottom. Out of the two, the judges saved Mattie, thus ending Josh's American Idol season 23 journey.

Fans of American Idol season 23 commented on the latest episode and were divided by the judges saving Mattie over Josh. Meanwhile, others believed it was the right decision to make. One person wrote on X:

"The right choice was made. Josh does seem like a really cool and great guy, but it was definitely his time to go."

"The right choice saving Mattie but methinks she doomed next week. Good run on this show for Josh," a fan commented.

"I wish Josh well, but I think America FINALLY got it right tonight," a tweet read.

Some fans of American Idol season 23 felt Mattie should have been eliminated:

"Mattie absolutely didn’t deserve the save on #Americanidol tonight. Josh was better tonight and she has been mediocre the past two weeks," a person wrote.

"MATTIE gets the judges' save (I'm not SUPER pressed about that but I actually MIGHT'VE given it to Josh)," a fan commented.

"Are they f*cking deaf and kidding right now? Josh wasnt going to win but hes hell of alot better than mattie," a tweet read.

Fans of American Idol season 23 further said:

"Josh was literally so sweet for telling them to save Mattie," a person wrote.

"No your not Luke stop lying lol #AmericanIdol! Thank y’all for finally sending Josh home cause America would of been stupid again & saved his a**," a fan commented.

Who made it to the Top 7 on American Idol season 23?

In American Idol season 23 episode 16, after the performances concluded, Ryan Seacrest gathered the contestants on the stage as he revealed the results of the public votes.

He noted that in no particular order, the person who was safe was Slater Nalley. As the participant walked offstage, Ryan noted that the next person who was set to go to the Disneyland resort was Thunderstorm Artis. The audience cheered for the American Idol season 23 as Ryan revealed Gabby Samone would return to the stage next week.

The host asked Breanna Nix to pack her "Mickey ears" as he announced that she was also one of the Top 7 contestants. Ryan Seacrest added that Jamal was also a step closer to winning the competition. As Mattie Pruitt, John Foster, and Josh King remained on the stage, the host added that there was only one stop left after the nationwide vote, and it was John Foster's.

The host informed the remaining participants that they still had a shot and that Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie could save one of them since they won the judge's song contest. After deliberating who to save and talking to the bottom contestants, they decided that Mattie should move on, while Josh was sent home.

Fans online reacted to the latest elimination and were divided by Mattie advancing to the Top 7 instead of Josh. Some of the online audience believed that Josh deserved to stay instead of Mattie, while others argued that the judges made the right decision.

Tune in on Sunday, May 11, 2025, to see what happens next on American Idol season 23.

