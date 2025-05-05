"Solid pick!"— American Idol fans react to Slater Nalley singing Whoever's In New England earning him a spot in the Top 8

American Idol season 23 aired episode 15 this week on Sunday, May 4, 2025, and saw the Top 8 contestants get revealed as per the public vote. The singers sang songs by iconic female singers as a way to pay tribute during Ladies Night, including Slater Nalley, who sang Whoever's In New England by Reba McEntire.

His performance earned him a spot in the show's Top 8, furthering his journey on the ABC reality TV show. Fans of American Idol season 23 commented on Slater's performance online and praised his rendition of the Reba McEntire song. One person wrote on X:

"Another fantastic performance from Slater. The Reba song was a solid pick! if he’s not in the top 3 or top 2 by the end of this competition I’ll be super shocked."

"I really like Slater! He’s not as strong as some of the others but he is so true to himself!" a fan commented.

"The best performance of the night is #Slater He stripped back that Reba song and sang it from a male perspective. Just chills!" a tweet read.

Fans of American Idol season 23 called Slater's performance "heartbreaking and fresh":

"Loved Slater's take on "Whoever's in New England' as it was poignant and yearning and heartbreaking and fresh!" a person wrote.

"Slater is the Best and most talented !!!! I’m voting for him. Slater for the win baby," a fan commented.

"Slater is so damn good. That growl in his voice is so sincere. He hits the heart strings every time he sings. Top 3. VOTE for him!" a tweet read.

Fans of American Idol season 23 further said:

"Slater seems like he is the real deal. Liked the tone in the song and thought that was some good guitar work as well," a person wrote.

"Slater I love you, you're wonderful. Their confidence on stage and their presence is charming. I should have said that it has not been his best presentation but his voice is captivating. Listening to it is a real pleasure," a fan commented.

"My bread and butter is just what I know"— American Idol's Slater Nalley explains why he picked Whoever's In New England

During American Idol season 23's Ladies Night special, Miranda Lambert served as a guest mentor and guided them through rehearsal sessions.

When Slater Nalley met with the famed singer, he told the cameras that he grew up listening to her songs and said he was "kinda freaking out" about meeting her. He told the mentor that he was a big fan and that he felt like a "fan girl." She asked him what he was going to sing, and he revealed he was going to sing Reba McEntire's Whoever's In New England.

He explained why the song was important and noted that it included a "jealous kind of situation" and how easy it was to get wrapped up in what others were doing. The American Idol season 23 contestant noted that in a competition like the ABC, he knew he couldn't do some of the things the other participants could.

"But my bread and butter is just what I know how to do and how I sing," he added.

Miranda Lambert praised Slater for showing vulnerability with his choice of song and said he felt "genuine" to her. When Slater took to the American Idol season 23 stage, his performance was met with praise from the judges and a standing ovation.

Fans online reacted to Slater Nalley's Ladies Night special performance and praised him. They further congratulated him for making it to the Top 8 on American Idol season 23.

The Top 8 will perform again this week on Monday, May 5, 2025, on ABC.

