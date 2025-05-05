"How is Josh and Mattie still on"— American Idol fans react to Kolbi Jordan and Canaan James Hill not making it to Top 8

American Idol season 23 aired a brand new episode this week during which the competition's Top 10 were thinned down to the Top 8. After all the performances were wrapped up, including those by former winner Abi Carter and guest mentor Miranda Lambert, host Ryan Seacrest revealed the results of the public vote, which found Thunderstorm Artis, Kolbi Jordan, and Canaan James Hill in the bottom.

Ad

The host noted that each of the finalists received over a million votes, but those who received the least number of votes were Kolbi Jordan and Canaan James Hill. Fans online reacted to the two contestants' elimination from American Idol season 23, noting that others were less deserving than the two. One person wrote on X:

"How is Josh and Mattie still on #americanidol Canaan and Kolbi this week…Filo last week….um…is this a joke?"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"So wait a minute America, you telling me that if Mattie and Josh where to go head-to-head in a sing off against Kolbi and Canaan... Mattie and Josh would win??? Get da ____ otta here. Smh," a fan commented.

"American idol sent KOLBIIII home and kept Mattie, Josh King, and weak ass Thunderstorm?!!! Yall really racist atp," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of American Idol season 23 were unhappy with the latest elimination:

"Yeahh sent CANAAN AND KOLBY HOME??!??? #AmericanIdol wtff!!!!!!! I’m not watching this sh*t no more!!!! Who tf is voting????" a person wrote.

"I am actually upset after watching American Idol tonight…and I never let these shows get to me. Two of the best voices in the history of the show were eliminated tonight. There is NO WAY that Canaan and Kolbi should have gone home. I may not watch again this season. Ok….rant over," a fan commented.

Ad

"#AmericanIdol count your days...america needs to stop sending home the best singers. get your ears checked fr. kolbi and canaan can sing circles around everyone there, like ???" a tweet read.

Fans of American Idol season 23 further said:

"Not as outrageous as Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson and Letoya London being in bottom 3 - & Jenny sent home - but voting politics are still same. Would have loved to see Canaan again but out of the 3 not mad Thunderstorm chosen. I pray all excel in their gifts," a person wrote.

Ad

"Canaan and Kolbi had a rough night. Canaan struggles when he’s not singing Gospel and not many idol fans are into the gospel thing. Just my opinion though. Thunderstorm is one of my faves though," a fan commented.

Kolbi Jordan and Canaan Hill James get eliminated from American Idol season 23 ahead of the Top 8

Ad

Ad

In American Idol season 23's latest episode, two contestants were sent home after the public voted for who they wanted to see in the Top 8. After the contestants and the guests had performed, host Ryan Seacrest noted that he had the results in his hand and explained that everyone received 1 million votes each in the latest round of voting.

He named Breanna as the first person to advance. The singer hugged the rest of the contestants as she walked offstage, and Ryan announced the next participant who was safe. Mattie Pruitt was next, and Miranda Lambert hugged her as she walked offstage.

Ad

The third American Idol season 23 contestant who made it to the Top 8 was Jamal Roberts. Ryan said that the next person America believed in was John Foster. Gabby Samone, Josh King, and Slater Nalley were also safe, which meant Thunderstorm Artis, Canaan James Hill, and Kolbi Jordan were in the bottom.

"Whose journey will continue? Love you all, good luck," Ryan said before proceeding with the results.

Ad

The season 23 host noted that only one spot was left and said that the final person advancing to the Top 8 was Thunderstorm Artis, which meant Canaan and Kolbi's journeys came to an end.

Fans online reacted to the latest elimination and were upset to see the two get sent home.

Tune in on Monday, May 5, 2025, to watch the Top 8 perform on American Idol season 23 on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More