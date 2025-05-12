"Who is voting? Seriously?"— American Idol fans react to Mattie and Gabby not making it to the Top 5

American Idol season 23 saw the Top & perform songs from Disney movies on Sunday, May 11, 2025. After the performances concluded, host Ryan Seacrest revealed who had received enough votes from the public to make it to the Top 5.

Those who made it to the Top 5 were Breanna Nix, John Foster, Jamal Roberts, Thunderstorm Artis, and Slater Nalley. However, two contestants were eliminated from the show, Mattie Pruitt and Gabby Samone.

Fans online reacted to the latest elimination and were divided by it. While some believed Mattie should have been eliminated, others were unhappy with her and Gabby's elimination. One person wrote on X:

"Yall sent GABBY HOME!?!? And MATTIE??? Who is voting? Seriously?"

"ok but gabby and mattie were the best 2 on the show. now what will i watch for…." a fan commented.

"Mattie finally going home. But so is Gabby. I thought Gabby would win," a tweet read.

Fans of American Idol season 23 felt the voting was "rigged":

"There's no f*cking way. That sh*t is rigged. Neither Gabby or Mattie made the top 5. That's crap. I'm done. America sucks at voting," a person wrote.

"So proud of how far Mattie and Gabby have come since their auditions. Both incredible artists! Tough to see them go," a fan commented.

"some of the best vocalist and actual creators this season is literally Gabby, Breanne, Jamal & thunderstorm & Mattie has such a unique tone I can always listen too especially being so young. It’s very unfortunate America votes the same bs every year," a tweet read.

Fans of American Idol season 23 further said:

"Gabby and Mattie leaving is a heartbreak…. One woman moving through. F*ck y’all," a person wrote.

"I had to lose Gabby to get rid of Mattie?? Yall are playing in my f*cking face right now. First Kolbi now Gabby?" a fan commented.

Gabby and Mattie get eliminated ahead of the Top 5 in American Idol season 23 during Disney Night

In American Idol season 23's latest episode, which aired on Sunday, May 11, 2025, the host revealed who made it to the next stage of the competition. As the Top 7 stood on the stage, the host told all the contestants that they were all very talented and said that they appreciated the singers.

"Over 20 million votes came in. 5 million more than last Monday," he added.

The American Idol season 23 host revealed the Top 5 in no particular order and said the first person to advance to the next stage was Slater Nalley. As the contestant walked off stage, the host stated that after the vote, America wanted to hear more from Breanna Nix.

The judges clapped for the singer as she waved at the audience and breathed a sigh of relief. The host said that the person who was going to return to the stage on Monday to sing more "Disney classics" was John Foster.

"The next person in your Top 5 and one step away from becoming the next American Idol is Jamal," the host said.

It came down to Gabby Samone, Mattie Pruitt, and Thunderstorm Artis. The host wondered which of the remaining contestants had earned a final spot in the Top 5 before he read out the rest of the results.

Ryan revealed Thunderstorm Artis was the last contestant who was set to return to the stage, while Mattie and Gabby's journeys came to an end.

Fans reacted to the latest elimination online and were upset to see the two female contestants get voted off American Idol season 23.

Viewers can still watch back Gabby and Mattie's performances on the show by streaming the ABC show on Hulu.

