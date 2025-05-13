Who were voted as American Idol season 23's Top 3? Details explored

American Idol season 23 revealed its Top 3 contestants during the May 12, 2025, episode based on the nationwide votes. Titled Disney Night No. 2, the episode saw the Top 5 artists return to the stage to sing for the audience watching, hoping to earn their votes and a seat in the next phase. While all tried, it was Jamal Roberts, John Foster, and Breanna Nix who were voted into the Top 3.

With their entry into the last stage of the contest, Slater Nalley and Thunderstorm Artis were removed from the competition, and their dreams of becoming the Idol were cut short.

The Top 3 singers were guided and instructed by guest mentor Lin-Manuel Miranda as they delivered noteworthy renditions of popular Disney songs, earning praise and applause from the audience and panelists alike.

Which songs did the Top 3 singers perform on American Idol season 23 episode 18?

1) Jamal Roberts

The 27-year-old P.E. teacher from Meridian, Mississippi, first appeared on stage with his take on Ain't No Mountain High Enough from Remember the Titans. The judges appreciated his performance. However, Carrie Underwood believed he "missed an opportunity to move around and entertain."

"We know you have that in you. Let's go!" she added.

Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, on the other hand, gave positive reactions, praising the American Idol singer's ability to consistently deliver "soulful" acts.

He returned to the stage later that night and presented the experts with his rendition of Beauty and the Beast from Beauty and the Beast. Lionel and Luke gave him a standing ovation and complimented him for connecting with the crowd.

"Jamal, let's win this thing!" Luke exclaimed.

To vote for Jamal, viewers can text 12 to 21523.

2) Breanna Nix

The 25-year-old Texan sang This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) from The Parent Trap during her first performance on American Idol's second sitting of Disney Night. While reviewing her act, the judges gave mixed reactions, as Carrie said:

"The first half, I felt like you were a little bit unsure. Your next performance, just have fun."

Lionel expressed a similar sentiment, urging Breanna not to let the nerves overwhelm her. Luke, on the other hand, commended her vibe and delivery.

For her second act, the American Idol contestant sang You'll Be in My Heart from Tarzan. While sharing her judgment on Breanna's act, Carrie said:

"You brought us into your family, and it was such a sweet moment. You have been so solid throughout this entire competition."

Meanwhile, Luke added that her presence was "so strong."

To vote for Breanna, viewers can text 9 to 21523.

3) John Foster

The 18-year-old stepped on the American Idol stage to sing The Bare Necessities from The Jungle Book for his first act. Carrie was pleasantly surprised by how he took a "fun song" and gave it his own twist. Lionel thought John had "likability," which he believed connected viewers with him.

"You've got 'em right where you want 'em. You've got a thing, you've got a look, you've got a sound," Luke remarked.

When John returned later that night for his second performance, he sang Rainbow Connection from The Muppets. His rendition compelled Carrie to mention:

"I love that you're standing here right now proving me right. If you ain't real careful, you might just win this whole thing."

Lionel and Luke were equally positive about John's act, applauding his vocal notes and authenticity.

To vote for John, viewers can text 13 to 21523.

Stream American Idol episodes on Hulu.

