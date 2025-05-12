"Should not be on the show" — American Idol fans react to Thunderstorm Artis making it to the Top 5

American Idol season 23 returned with a new episode on May 11, 2025, where the Top 7 took the stage to sing for America's votes. Each contestant had to sing a Disney-themed song and then a Mother's Day tribute, based on which the audience would vote. Thunderstorm Artis, who was one of the hopefuls, convinced America to vote for him as he made his way into the Top 5 of the contest.

Thunderstorm, who was in the bottom three alongside Mattie Pruitt and Gabby Samone, advanced into the next phase of the competition, singing Colors of the Wind from Pocahontas and an original song, called Out of the Blue, dedicated to the mother of his children, his wife.

While he moved on, Gabby and Mattie were eliminated from the contest. American Idol fans were not pleased with the outcome of the nationwide vote. Many fans on X wondered how Thunderstorm defeated Gabby in votes, while others called out his singing style, saying it lacked variety.

"Thunderstorm should not be on the show, he already had his chance at a singing competition and he didn’t pick Idol first. He has also already had a “ performing gig”" a fan wrote.

"Shoulda been Thunderstorm gone and Gabby safe," another person commented.

"Same old s**t with this Thunderstorm guy every week," a netizen tweeted.

American Idol fans were displeased with having Thunderstorm in the Top 5.

"Thunderstorm over Gabby!? Yeah this is exactly why no one watching American idol no more," a user reacted.

"there’s no way y’all voted for thunderstorm over gabby.." a person commented.

"Every song Thunderstorm has written and performed has sounded the same lmao," another fan wrote.

"How in the world could the voters choose "Thunderstorm" over Gabby?!?" one user posted.

Other American Idol fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"THUNDERSTORM over GABBY……..?!?!? America you are on CR*CK," a person reacted.

"no one can say Thunderstorm is not a good singer but he already had his shot by being on the Voice. Let someone else have theirs," another netizen commented.

"I think that was my favorite arrangement" — American Idol judge Carrie Underwood on Thunderstorm's rendition of Colors of the Wind

American Idol guest mentor Lin-Manuel Miranda, after meeting Thunderstorm, confessed that he was the "most excited" to meet him. He thought the song, Colors of the Wind, sounded "incredible" in Thunderstorm's voice, however, he advised the singer not to smile through the first verse of it because it was an "accusation."

The American Idol contestant appreciated Lin-Manuel's guidance, saying it helped him understand the seriousness of the words. While speaking to the cameras, Lin-Manuel mentioned that Thunderstorm's voice was "special," convinced he could become someone noteworthy.

The panelists gave Thunderstorm a standing ovation, complimenting his execution and vocal skills. Lionel Richie called him an "amazing storyteller" and added that he loved his rendition of the song.

"I think that was my favorite arrangement of the night so far. You just did you on it and it was beautiful and I was, like, about to cry at any second," Carrie said.

Luke Bryan echoed a similar sentiment, saying the performance had him "immersed in the moment."

The singer returned later that night to perform Out of the Blue, his original song, which was equally appreciated by the experts. It ultimately earned him a spot in the next phase of the contest.

American Idol season 23 is available to stream on Hulu.

